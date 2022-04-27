The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Other Views Commentary

Illinois created a council on fatherhood, so why can’t it get funding?

Numerous studies have shown that children tend to do much better behaviorally and emotionally when both of their parents play a meaningful role in their lives.

By Jeffery M. Leving
   
SHARE Illinois created a council on fatherhood, so why can’t it get funding?
The state should fund the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood, Jeffery Leving writes.

The state should fund the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood, Jeffery Leving writes.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to invest $70 million in programs that support involved fatherhood in his state. In Illinois, a similar program was set up in 2004, but it hasn’t received 70 cents.

The Florida bill, dubbed the“Responsible Fatherhood” bill, aims to encourage fathers to take an active role in their children”s lives and provides grants to community-based membership programs.

Set to begin on July 1, it will help fund resources for educational and mentorship programs to assist children, fathers, and families. The funding will enable its Department of Juvenile Justice to launch a mentorship program for at-risk youth, with initiatives including barbershop talks and fatherhood classes.

Additionally, Florida’s Department of Children and Families will create a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of fatherhood and will support nonprofit organizations to help fathers remain engaged and connected with their children. The funding will also support case managers and resources to help fathers looking for employment opportunities.

Opinion bug

Opinion

The initiative also sets aside $32.6 million for grants aimed at helping fathers and will provide $1,720 stipends for young adults who were in foster care.

In 2004, the Illinois legislature and the governor set up the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood, an organization for which the governor appointed me to serve as chairman. However, since its creation, the organization has not received any funding. Instead, I have personally donated thousands of dollars to keep it going — but am appealing for help now.

The Illinois Council On Responsible Fatherhood has four main goals. First, it sets out to promote the positive involvement of both parents in the lives of their children. It does this in four ways: 1) by raising public awareness of the impact of father absence on children; 2) assisting state agencies and other service providers with the resources they need to promote responsible fatherhood; 3) reforming perceptions within state agencies and other service providers regarding the role of fathers as parents; and 4) advocating for programs, policies and legislation that will encourage the positive involvement of fathers.

These are non-controversial goals, and they are vital.

More than 18 million children in the U.S. live without a biological, step or adoptive father at home, U.S. Census Bureaudatashow.

Numerous studies have shown that children tend to do much better behaviorally and emotionally when both of their parents play a meaningful role in their lives. Those studies have shown that children who are raised in sole-custody households are more likely to develop behavioral problems than those who spend time with both parents.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

The Fatherhood Educational Institute has shared statistics showing that 72% of all teenaged murderers grew up without fathers; 60% of rapists were raised in fatherless homes; 70% of kids now incarcerated in juvenile corrections facilities grew up in a single-parent environment. Additionally, a growing body of evidence shows a high correlation between fatherlessness and violence among young men (especially violence against women).

The bottom line is that growing up without a father is a huge factor in America’s violence problem and one that needs to be addressed. The state laid the groundwork with the creation of the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood in 2004, 18 years before Florida signed its bill. It’s high time that Illinois commits to funding it.

Jeffery M.Levingis founder and president of theLaw Offices of Jeffery M.LevingLtd.,and is an advocate forthe rights of fathers.

Next Up In Commentary
Who does Elon Musk think he is? His behavior on Twitter was terrible.
Reject ward remap plan that would destroy Black representation on City Council
No Zach LaVine in Game 5? As if Bulls-Bucks wasn’t hopeless enough already
When a restaurant’s success runs in the family
Censoring books is bad for students, teachers and democracy
Smart investment can unlock North Lawndale’s economic potential
The Latest
A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino during setup for this year’s NFL Draft.
Bears
Full coverage of NFL Draft 2022
Previewing and recapping moves by the Bears and the rest of the league.
By Gene Farris
 
A woman was shot dead April 27, 2022, in Belmont Cragin.
Crime
Woman fatally shot at Brickyard Mall Target parking lot
She was shot several times by someone who approached her in the parking lot Wednesday morning, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Elon Musk, shown here in 2020, has an inflated sense of self and was absolutely terrible on Twitter, S.E. Cupp writes.
Columnists
Who does Elon Musk think he is? His behavior on Twitter was terrible.
If Musk is to be the new arbiter of free speech, accountability and responsibility on Twitter, his first move as the new owner should be to ban himself from the platform.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Nicole Lee was introduced Thursday as Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick to be the new 11th Ward alderperson on the Chicago City Council.
City Hall
Newest City Council member chooses sides in ward remap battle, but what difference will it make?
Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) is the 34th alderperson to back a map drafted for the Rules Committee and the Black Caucus. Both it and a map proposed by the Latino Caucus turn her ward into Chicago’s first with an Asian American majority.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine is expected to undergo knee surgery after the season.
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine headed for knee surgery when season ends
According to a source, LaVine has downplayed the level of discomfort he’s gone through this season with the left knee, and will have surgery immediately following the playoff run.
By Joe Cowley
 