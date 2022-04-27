The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Girl, 13, missing from Back of the Yards

Lesly Morales was last seen Apr. 21 in the 4900 block of South Wood Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Apr. 21, 2022 from Back of the Yards.

Chicago police

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.

Lesly Morales was last seen Apr. 21 in the 4900 block of South Wood Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Morales was wearing a white t-shirt with an image of the Virgin Mary, blue jeans and black gym shoes with yellow stripes, police said.

She is 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.

