The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Lake View News Chicago

Beloved Lake View bakery set to close Saturday after 100 years in business

Hordes of people have been lining up outside Dinkel’s since the owner announced the bakery would close April 30.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Beloved Lake View bakery set to close Saturday after 100 years in business
Customers wait in line to buy baked goods for the last time at Dinkel’s Bakery and Cafe on Friday. The shop closes for good Saturday.

Customers wait in line to buy baked goods for the last time at Dinkel’s Bakery and Cafe on Friday. The shop closes for good Saturday.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

A take-you-back-to-your-childhood sugary odor wafted through the bakery, its well-worn wood floors coated in a dusting of flour.

Norm Dinkel told a worker to start up the massive “traveling tray” oven so the pastries inside wouldn’t burn. It was built in 1944, the same year of Dinkel’s birth.

Dinkel didn’t bark at his employee. His is a slow, murmuring voice — the same one that he uses with customers, who have been coming to Dinkel’s Bakery and Café in Lake View for 100 years.

Ever since Dinkel announced about a month ago that the bakery would close April 30, hordes of people have been lining up beneath the store’s rusting-along-the-seams neon orange sign.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Dinkel, 78. “I had no idea we were going to have something like this.”

They’re not coming for pastries with exotic ingredients and designs you might find in an art gallery.

A batch of cupcakes at Dinkel’s Bakery and Café in Lake View.

Dinkel’s Bakery and Café in Lake View will close its doors Saturday.

Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

A lot of people came for the doughnuts Friday morning.

“It brings back memories of childhood, and there is nothing that beats their chocolate doughnuts — no place in the city,” said Connie Mixon, a political science professor whose parents bought their wedding cake at Dinkel’s in the 1950s. “I’ve tasted just about every chocolate doughnut in the city. … Not too heavy, not too light.”

It’s the “fudge” frosting, chimed in Quetina Kaiser, 40, in line behind Mixon. Kaiser worked at Dinkel’s for four years, quitting in 2013 only because she was moving out of state.

“When I moved out, [the Dinkel family] were so sad to see me go that they actually took me out to dinner,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser was back Friday to say goodbye to some old friends, she said.

She was one of the dozens of people squeezed inside the store.

“Miss, how may I help you? And you, sir, with the excellent beard and hat?” said Phil O’Reilly, talking to a young couple who’d been waiting patiently in line.

Kevin Walsh, 52, of Edgebrook, got a text from his special needs daughter at 5:40 a.m, Friday begging him to pick her up a chocolate doughnut.

“She’s worried there will be no more doughnuts,” said Walsh, who has been coming to Dinkel’s for 30 years. “I’d wait all day if I had to. If she wants the last doughnut, then I’ll provide it.”

Hard to say what will be left on Saturday.

Dinkel — wearing a white apron and looking remarkably trim for a man surrounded by so many sugary, buttery goods — said he’s been asked many, many times what he plans to do after retiring.

He doesn’t know.

Perhaps he’ll try to wrap his mind around the millions of cakes Dinkel’s has served through the years.

“We’ve got families of four and five generations — wedding cakes, anniversary cakes, baptism cakes, Holy Communion cakes, cakes for funerals,” he said. “Bakeries are wonderful because they bring people together, and that’s a nice business to be in, especially in today’s world.”

Customers wait in line Friday at Dinkel’s Bakery and Cafe in Lake View — one day before the beloved bakery is set to close for good.

Customers crowded into Dinkel’s Bakery and Cafe on Friday. The shop closes for good Saturday.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Englewood Whole Foods to close after just 6 years in neighborhood, leaving few healthy options
Widows of 2 Chicago police officers who committed suicide tell their emotional stories
Medicare Advantage plans denied nearly 1 in 5 claims that should have been paid, HHS finds
Neiman Marcus building on Michigan Avenue gets new owner
Google: Here’s how to ask that Google Search remove some of your personal information
Man shot during robbery at Gold Coast apartment building
The Latest
A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino during setup for this year’s NFL Draft.
Bears
Full coverage of NFL Draft 2022
Previewing and recapping moves by the Bears and the rest of the league.
By Gene Farris
 
Portraits of Jeff and Julia Troglia’s family (left) and of Paul and Stacy Escamilla’s family (right).
Fran Spielman Show
Widows of 2 Chicago police officers who committed suicide tell their emotional stories
Stacy Escamilla and Julie Troglia shared their emotional stories with the Chicago Sun-Times in hope that it might embolden their colleagues to seek help before they reach the breaking point.
By Fran Spielman
 
A person looking over a Medicare Advantage plan.
Consumer Affairs
Medicare Advantage plans denied nearly 1 in 5 claims that should have been paid, HHS finds
The agency’s inspector general found that private Medicare Advantage plans denied 18% of claims allowed under Medicare rules —often because of the insurers’ errors in processing claims.
By USA TODAY
 
A shopper leaves a Whole Foods Market in Englewood today, the same day the company announced the store would be closing.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: April 29, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty carries the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Sam Lafferty, with extension in hand, will be ‘big part of the rebuild’
Lafferty signed a two-year contract with a $1.15 million cap hit with the Hawks on Friday. Plus, tidbits on Taylor Raddysh, Kirby Dach and Tyler Johnson heading into the offseason.
By Ben Pope
 