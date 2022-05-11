The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions except during 8 to 10:40 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re focused on money and possessions. This is a good thing because although one doesn’t need to be obsessed about money and possessions, on the other hand, you cannot ignore this reality. Take stock. What are your assets? What do you own?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Right now, the sun is in your sign, which is a marvelous opportunity that comes once a year and lasts for four weeks. This boosts your energy and improves your luck. It’s the perfect time to go after what you want. Use this opportunity to your advantage!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If that little voice on your shoulder tells you to lie low and take things easy, listen to it. You have been ambitious. You have also been friendly with others. Right now, you need to take a breather and pull your act together before you take it on the road.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to think about your long-term goals. Goals can be invaluable. They give you a clearer focus on what’s important. They make future decision-making easier. They give you better control over your future and how it unfolds. And they give you a sense of purpose.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are still basking in the flattering light of the sun at the top of your chart. Since this happens only once a year, make the most of this! Bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed with you even if you don’t do anything special. Use this!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You want to get outta Dodge. You need a change of scenery! You want a chance to explore new places, meet new faces and learn new ideas. Therefore, shake things up a little! Go someplace you’ve never been before. Ideas?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are private about your finances. Many are. (People will discuss their sex life before their salaries.) Stay in touch with important paperwork related to taxes, debt, insurance issues and shared property. Don’t put these papers in a neat pile and forget about them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fortunate time because with the sun opposite your sign, you have more objectivity to observe your closest relationships. (Close friends, spouses and partners.) This objectivity will allow you to see how to improve these relationships. Note: Focus on what you can do - not the other person.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re gung-ho to accomplish a lot because you have focus, motivation and the energy to follow through on your ideas. This is because the sun is helping you to work hard now and to get better organized. Use this gift and act on it. What more could you want?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Everything to do with the arts, playful times with children, social outings and sports events will appeal to you now. Quite often, you bury yourself in your work because you have a strong sense of responsibility. Today, however, is an excellent time to play. Make plans with a friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Some of you are focused more than usual on a parent, perhaps taking care of them or being more involved in their life. Others are happy to cocoon at home today to hide or regenerate because it feels good. (Remember to include some fav snacks.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Errands, appointments, short trips plus reading and studying are some of the reasons you’re so busy! Just accept the fact that your pace has accelerated with these increased demands on your time. This is how things are rolling. Get cracking!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, pianist, martial artist Jadyn Wong (1985) shares your birthday today. You are tenacious. Once you have made a decision, you stick with it. Furthermore, you will give it your all. You are also a loyal friend. This year is a time of hard work and construction - both literally in a physical sense, as well as internally, by creating structure in your inner world.

