Smashing Pumpkins, Arcade Fire, Black Keys tours on their way to Chicago

Here’s a look at some of the upcoming music tours heading to the Chicago area in the months ahead:

The Black Keys bring their Dropout Boogie Tour, their first road trek in three years, to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on July 17. The tour is in support of their new album “Dropout Boogie” (Nonesuch Records) due May 13. Band Of Horses and Ceramic Animal are also on the bill.

Tickets are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Chicago’s Smashing Pumpkins arrive at the United Center on Nov. 5 as part of their 2022 Spirits on Fire North American tour. Special guest is Jane’s Addiction. The 32-date tour kicks off Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas.

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. May 12. General onsale begins at 10 a.m. May 13 at ticketmaster.com.

Arcade Fire brings their 2022 WE world tour to Chicago with a show Nov. 12 at the United Center. The tour is in support of the band’s just-released “WE” studio album (Columbia Records). Special guest is Beck. The tour kicks off Oct. 28 in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 13 at ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale event is currently underway. In addition, $1 for every ticket sold goes to KANPE in support of educational, health and entrepreneurship programs in Haiti.