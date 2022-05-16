A classic scene on the Chicago lakefront leads to Fish of the Week honors

Dante Ciccone caught a 14-pound brown trout Wednesday evening in front of Monroe Harbor on a red/gold spoon on a Dipsy Diver in 25 feet of water.

What made it truly special was the photograph taken by his father-in-law, John Fahey, who also was the netman.

They were on the “Four Linda” out of Montrose Harbor.

I am glad I enjoy life (and my job) enough to still enjoy those kind of photos.

That’s also a tip on earning Fish of the Week.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

