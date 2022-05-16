The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
A classic scene on the Chicago lakefront leads to Fish of the Week honors

Dante Ciccone caught a good brown trout last week in front of Monroe Harbor and earned Fish of the Week, partly because of the specialness of the photo taken by his father-in-law and netman, John Fahey,

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A classic scene on the Chicago lakefront leads to Fish of the Week honors
Dante Ciccone caught a good brown trout last week in front of Monroe Harbor and earned Fish of the Week. Credit: John Fahey

Dante Ciccone caught a good brown trout last week in front of Monroe Harbor and earned Fish of the Week.

John Fahey

Dante Ciccone caught a 14-pound brown trout Wednesday evening in front of Monroe Harbor on a red/gold spoon on a Dipsy Diver in 25 feet of water.

What made it truly special was the photograph taken by his father-in-law, John Fahey, who also was the netman.

They were on the “Four Linda” out of Montrose Harbor.

I am glad I enjoy life (and my job) enough to still enjoy those kind of photos.

That’s also a tip on earning Fish of the Week.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

