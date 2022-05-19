The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first baby

The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents of a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first baby
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn’t drama free.

The 33-year-old A$AP was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said.

People magazine, citing an unnamed source, said A$AP and Rihanna, 34, are home in Los Angeles with the baby, their first.

The two went public with their relationship in 2020.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Angelyne’ gives the Hollywood treatment to a strange Hollywood icon
Vangelis, ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79
This week in history: Chicago’s Latino community stages sit-in over mail issues
Dear Abby: Man’s spending habits hurt family, frustrate his wife
‘Men’: There’s more than one message in horror film’s disturbing, inventive imagery
Horoscope for Thursday, May 19, 2022
The Latest
Members of various violence prevention programs met at Garfield Park Fieldhouse, 100 N. Central Park Ave., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
News
Anti-violence groups tout united front as summer nears
Spending on outreach to Chicago’s most-dangerous and most-endangered residents will hit an all-time high.
By Andy Grimm
 
COPSHOOTING_052022_08.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: May 19, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
AP17142088151312.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Circo Ringling Bros. regresa después de 5 años, esta vez sin animales
La nueva producción, que estará de gira por EE.UU. en otoño de 2023, hará énfasis en ‘las historias personales de los intérpretes’.
By Freida Frisaro | AP
 
The now-defrocked Catholic priest Daniel McCormack in July 2007 as he headed to a Cook County courtroom to plead guilty to child sexual abuse of five boys.
La Voz Chicago
Otorgan $1.2 millones a víctima de sacerdote pedófilo de la Arquidiócesis de Chicago
Daniel McCormack se declaró culpable en 2007 de abusar sexualmente de cinco niños mientras era sacerdote en la parroquia de St. Agatha en Chicago.
By Olga R. Rodriguez | Associated Press
 
282559947_1155684168337682_8599158228511960311_n.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Una mujer y un hombre encontrados en hotel en aparente asesinato-suicidio
Los dos fueron encontrados alrededor de las 4:55 p.m. en el Hotel Warwick Allerton.
By Sun-Times Wire
 