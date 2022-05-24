Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Tri-State near Glenview

A person died in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on the Tri-State Tollway near suburban Glenview.
The crash happened about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Willow Road, Illinois State Police said.
One person was taken to to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, state police said.
All southbound lanes were closed for the investigation.
The Latest
Americans nearing retirement are unsettled by stock market’s slump, with some choosing to keep working
The skid has financial planners hearing more from anxious clients, some pushing back their retirement in hopes that will buy time for their investments to bounce back.
The recall includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs. Dealerships will fit the seat belt pretensioners with a cap at no cost.
The Bulls-Pistons matchup will be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league’s 12th game in France since 1991.
The boys are each charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.
More than 70% of applicants were women, according to statistics released by the city. Applicants are expected to receive news about their status in the program by next week.