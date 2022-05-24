The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Transportation News Metro/State

Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Tri-State near Glenview

All southbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Tri-State near Glenview
A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.

A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.

Sun-Times file photo

A person died in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on the Tri-State Tollway near suburban Glenview.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Willow Road, Illinois State Police said.

One person was taken to to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, state police said.

All southbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

Next Up In News
12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square
More than 176,000 Chicago residents applied for chance to receive $500 for 12 months
Man stabbed to death on Blue Line train on Near West Side
2 killed, 7 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Man fatally shot in West Pullman home
One of Lightfoot’s closest City Council allies abruptly resigns
The Latest
Mark Bendell, in his home office, is among Americans on the cusp of retiring who are facing a tough choice as they watch their nest eggs shrink: Stay the course, or keep working. Despite the market’s decline, investors like Bendell are sticking to their retirement timeline.
Consumer Affairs
Americans nearing retirement are unsettled by stock market’s slump, with some choosing to keep working
The skid has financial planners hearing more from anxious clients, some pushing back their retirement in hopes that will buy time for their investments to bounce back.
By Alex Veiga | AP and Rebecca Boone | AP
 
An Accent sedan sits at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Consumer Affairs
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars because seat belt parts can explode, send shrapnel throughout vehicle
The recall includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs. Dealerships will fit the seat belt pretensioners with a cap at no cost.
By Associated Press
 
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks on March 28, 2022.
Bulls
Bulls will play regular-season game against Pistons in Paris next year
The Bulls-Pistons matchup will be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league’s 12th game in France since 1991.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Two boys are facing charges in connection with an attempted carjacking from May 23, 2022, in Homan Square.
Crime
12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square
The boys are each charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Yessenia Cervantes-Vázquez, a lead community health worker with Rush Community Health Center who is helping residents apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, speaks to Fernando Acevedo in the basement of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in the Pilsen neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, April 30, 2022.
Chicago
More than 176,000 Chicago residents applied for chance to receive $500 for 12 months
More than 70% of applicants were women, according to statistics released by the city. Applicants are expected to receive news about their status in the program by next week.
By Elvia Malagón
 