Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you have an excellent balance between head and heart. This means you can balance your emotional needs with your obligations and sense of duty. Someone older, wiser or more experienced might have excellent advice for you. (Never hurts to listen.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Listen to bosses, parents and VIPs today, especially if it applies to research you might be doing or anything that you are working on privately or behind the scenes. Their input could be valuable for you. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to think about your goals and how you can bring your hopes and dreams for the future into your reality. Start small with baby steps. Deal with what is possible right now. Explore future travel possibilities as well as education and training. It’s a start.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People notice you today. Fear not because you look great in the eyes of others especially bosses, parents and VIPs. This is why someone might help you in a practical sense or give you valuable advice, especially regarding financial matters or something to do with shared property or banking.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day to study because your mind is focused and you are patient. You will be able to channel this same productive focus into making travel plans or dealing with publishing, the media, medicine and the law. A productive day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Roll up your sleeves and tackle red-tape issues that you might have been avoiding because today you have the focus, patience and concentration to deal with these tasks. This includes matters related to shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Someone close to you, perhaps a partner or friend, might share some wisdom with you today. Or perhaps they will give you advice? Don’t take offense because very likely, their advice will be practical and helpful. In fact, today you will prefer the company of serious people. (No flakes allowed.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive day for you because you are focused and persevering. This is why you will do careful work and pay attention to detail today. It’s also why you won’t make mistakes or need to do things over again. Be like the wise carpenter, “Measure twice, cut once.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your ability to teach children or younger people is top-notch today. For starters, you have the patience necessary to do this. You will find it easy to be calm and understanding. Possibly, the flip side will occur and you are the younger person receiving advice from someone older.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family discussions will be cooperative and productive. (You don’t feel particularly social; in fact, you’re happy to be alone with your thoughts and feelings today.) However, you will welcome the advice of someone older or wiser who has a point of view that you respect. You’re ready to listen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day to study and learn something new because you have the patience and forbearance for this kind of task. You won’t overlook details. You’ll be careful in everything you do. Discussions with others will be calm, serious and focused on practical matters.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will be thrifty and careful with your money today, which is why if you are shopping, you will most likely shop for long-lasting, practical items. You might also see ways to cut costs and save money in certain areas. (Impressive.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor John Wayne (1907-1979) shares your birthday. You are a dedicated, hard worker with focus. You’re observant and insightful about others. Although you appear light-hearted, you are philosophical and serious. This is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you. It’s time to explore new opportunities and discover new paths. Be courageous, flexible and ready to open doors!

