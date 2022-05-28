The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Police shooting of 13-year-old is reminder city needs permanent foot pursuit policy

There should be no more holdups in rolling out a permanent foot pursuit policy that could help prevent individuals from being shot by Chicago police.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Police shooting of 13-year-old is reminder city needs permanent foot pursuit policy
Andrew Stroth of Action Injury Law Group stands beside Cierra Corbitt during a press conference outside John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital in the Illinois Medical District, Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022.

Lawyer Andrew Stroth stands beside Cierra Corbitt at a press conference outside John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital to announce a lawsuit against the city and a Chicago police officer for the shooting that severely injured Corbitt’s 13-year-old son.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

If the Chicago Police Department had a permanent foot pursuit policy in place by now, an unarmed 13-year-old boy may not have been shot in the back by an officer, a federal lawsuit filed last week by the teenager’s family maintained.

The seventh-grader’s shooting on May 18 has raised many questions since authorities confirmed a weapon wasn’t recovered and no shots were fired at officers that night on the West Side.

One of those questions is whether a permanent foot pursuit policy will finally be implemented this summer, as the CPD said it aimed to do after officers undergo training.

The department, after missing a September 2021 deadline mandated by the wide-ranging federal policing reform consent decree, said more data needed to be collected because foot chases weren’t tracked until 2019.

Editorial

Editorial

No policy should be rushed without sound statistics and input from the community.

But it has been nearly a year since a temporary foot pursuit policy took effect after another 13-year-old, Adam Toledo, and Anthony Alvarez, 22, were gunned down separately by police as they ran from pursuing officers.

And that policy was altered several months later with input from Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the independent team monitoring the department’s compliance with the consent decree. Some of the adjustments included expanding supervisors’ role in proper guidance and communication once a pursuit has started and prohibiting pursuits when someone flees during most traffic offenses.

With the summer upon us, the CPD should give the city a status update on the matter. There should be no more holdups in rolling out a permanent policy that could help prevent individuals from being shot by police.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

The 13-year-old was struck by a bullet while he had his hands in the air and may never walk again, according to the lawsuit.

The teen was running out of a stolen Honda Accord that police had been chasing with several squad cars and a helicopter following a carjacking in Oak Park, police said. The officer who fired at the boy was also running with a gun in his hand — a violation of a temporary foot pursuit policy, the lawsuit said.

The boy’s mother, Cierra Corbitt, and lawyer Andrew Stroth want the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to release footage from the officer’s body-worn camera. COPA has so far refused, the Sun-Times’ Andy Grimm reported.

This story is far from over.

But if the CPD wants to silence accusations the department is dragging its feet, it has to act.

Send letters toletters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Memorial Day: A time to honor fallen heroes and pledge to defend democracy
It’s worth a try if there’s any chance at all to overturn bad deals on parking meters, Skyway
Now you tell us: City Hall says casino revenue won’t solve pension crisis
No more thoughts and prayers. Without sensible gun restrictions, mass shootings will continue.
Chicago shouldn’t rush to become Din City
Casino plan moves forward, but deal still has too many lingering questions
The Latest
Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 21 Dead
Letters to the Editor
18 is too young to buy a gun
The idea that 18-year-olds should be able to purchase guns is based on an old-fashioned, unscientific view of adulthood. Neuroscience research indicates the brain does not fully mature until around 25.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bill Allen, of Winthrop, Mass., who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, volunteers maintaining the Massachusetts Military Heroes Flag Garden by replacing American flags at Boston Common onThursday in Boston.
Editorials
Memorial Day: A time to honor fallen heroes and pledge to defend democracy
On the battlefield, soldiers pride themselves on leaving no fellow soldier behind. Let us, as a nation, vow to leave the rights of no citizen behind.
By CST Editorial Board
 
parking_CST_043013_16.JPG
Editorials
It’s worth a try if there’s any chance at all to overturn bad deals on parking meters, Skyway
Selling off public assets is a way for officials to plug budget holes in the short term but can leave taxpayers burdened with heavy long-term costs.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A man was fatally shot inside a home in West Pullman May 23, 2022, in West Pullman.
Crime
1 killed, 10 wounded in citywide shootings Friday
The fatal attack occurred in Homan Square.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
Crime
3 wounded in South Austin shooting
One of the wounded, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the street when he was struck by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 