Suenos Music Festival 2022: PHOTO GALLERY

The weather cooperated, the fans turned out by the thousands and music filled the air on Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park for the Suenos Music Festival, the first-ever Latin reggaeton music festival held in the park.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of the two-day music, food, art and culture festival:

Thousands of music fans packed Grant Park for the Suenos Music Festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022.| Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Ozuna performs at the Suenos Music Festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.| Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Farruko brought the heat to his set at Sueños fest on Saturday.| Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Fans take in the sights and sounds of the Suenos Music Festival in Grant Park on Saturday, May 28, 2022.| Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Reggaeton rapper Myke Towers drew some of the biggest crowds on Saturday’s Sueños Fest.| Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Wisin, right, & Yandel perform at the Suenos Music Festival on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.| AP Photos

An all-female mariachi band played for guests in between sets on the main stage.| Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times