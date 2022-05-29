The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Suenos Music Festival 2022: PHOTO GALLERY

The first-ever Latin reggaeton music festival in Grant Park brought thousands of fans to Grant Park over the Memorial Day weekend.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di NunzioKate Scott
   
SHARE Suenos Music Festival 2022: PHOTO GALLERY
Jhay Cortez played one of the most energetic sets of the weekend at Sueños Fest May 29, 2022, in Grant Park.

Jhay Cortez played one of the most energetic sets of the weekend at Sueños Music Festival on Sunday in Grant Park.

Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

The weather cooperated, the fans turned out by the thousands and music filled the air on Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park for the Suenos Music Festival, the first-ever Latin reggaeton music festival held in the park.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of the two-day music, food, art and culture festival:

Thousands of music fans packed Grant Park for the Suenos Music Festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022.|

Thousands of music fans packed Grant Park for the Suenos Music Festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022.|

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Related

Ozuna performs at the Suenos music festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.&nbsp;

Ozuna performs at the Suenos Music Festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.|

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Farruko brought the heat to his set at Sueños fest on Saturday. | Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Farruko brought the heat to his set at Sueños fest on Saturday.|

Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Fans take in the sights and sounds of the Suenos Music Festival in Grant Park on Saturday, May 28, 2022.|

Fans take in the sights and sounds of the Suenos Music Festival in Grant Park on Saturday, May 28, 2022.|

Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Reggaeton rapper Myke Towers drew some of the biggest crowds on Saturday’s Sueños Fest. | Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Reggaeton rapper Myke Towers drew some of the biggest crowds on Saturday’s Sueños Fest.|

Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Wisin, right, &amp; Yandel perform at the Suenos Music Festival on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.|

Wisin, right, & Yandel perform at the Suenos Music Festival on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.|

AP Photos

An all-female mariachi band played for guests in between sets on the main stage.

An all-female mariachi band played for guests in between sets on the main stage.|

Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

La Gabi performs at the Suenos music festival on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.|

La Gabi performs at the Suenos music festival on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.|

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Next Up In Entertainment
At Coldplay’s space-themed show, the pressing matters of Earth prevail
Sueños Music Festival 2022 reviews, Day 1: Farruko, Myke Towers, El Alfa, Ozuna
Dear Abby: Suddenly, strangely, old friend has begun copying my life
Horoscope for Sunday, May 29, 2022
Sueños Musical Festival gets underway, with a few bumps in the road
Lincoln Park Zoo introduces 10-week-old lion cub to public: ‘Oh my God, they’re here!’
The Latest
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch in the first inning against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday.
Cubs
Marcus Stroman’s strong start can’t save Cubs from taxing bullpen in loss to White Sox
The Cubs lost 5-4 to the White Sox in a 12-inning game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Tim Anderson was injured in the White Sox’ 5-4 win over the Cubs Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox walk-off victory comes at a big price
Tim Anderson suffers groin strain in 5-4 win over Cubs
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip
Is a hot streak coming after Sunday’s 5-1, 12-inning win against the Cubs? We’re going with no.
By Steve Greenberg
 
walking_man.JPG
News
Person charged with setting ‘Walking Man’ on fire while he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue
Security officers from a nearby building found Joseph Kromelis, 75 — known as “The Walking Man” and “The Walking Dude” — with third-degree burns over 65% of his body.
By Sophie Sherry
 
The White Sox beat the Cubs 5-4 on Jake Burger’s walk-off single.
Sports
White Sox walk off Cubs in 12 innings
Jake Burger’s single ends it, gives Sox a split in two-game series
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 