The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
Crime News Chicago

SWAT team arrests man after 4 shot, 1 fatally, at West Humboldt Park home

“It’s usually peaceful and quiet here,” Stephanie Franco, 23, said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. “This is scary.”

By Mohammad Samra
 Updated  
SHARE SWAT team arrests man after 4 shot, 1 fatally, at West Humboldt Park home
Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, thought to be domestic, but officers didn’t fire any shots, police said.

Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, thought to be domestic, but officers didn’t fire any shots, police said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Neighbors watched Sunday night as dozens of police and SWAT officers worked the scene where one man was killed and four others — including the suspect — were wounded in a mass shooting in West Humboldt Park.

A gunman opened fire in the 4400 block of West Walton Street about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside a building for at least 90 minutes before he was arrested and treated for a gunshot wound to his foot at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police said a domestic incident preceded gunfire that killed a man and wounded the others:

  • A 69-year-old was shot in his arm and torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
  • A man, 45, was shot in the torso and foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
  • A man, 25, was shot in his leg and taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.
  • A man, 27, was shot in the buttocks and taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

The incident was the second mass shooting so far this Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect was also shot in the arm in the incident, police said.

Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, thought to be domestic, but officers didn’t fire any shots, police said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dozens of neighbors stood on front porches and sidewalks, watching as SWAT and police officers investigated. A woman and girl were crying about a block away. Another girl was seen watching officers from the window of an apartment building.

Stephanie Franco and her mother, who live nearby, heard the shots and initially thought they were fireworks, before hearing a woman scream and police sirens minutes later.

“Why would there be fireworks if Memorial Day is tomorrow?” Franco said she thought to herself.

Franco’s mother, who didn’t want to be named, said she just got back from work at her factory job and was in the kitchen when the shooting happened. She didn’t think the gunfire was close to her house.

“It’s usually peaceful and quiet here,” Franco said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. “This is scary.”

Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, thought to be domestic, but officers didn’t fire any shots, police said.

Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, thought to be domestic, but officers didn’t fire any shots, police said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, thought to be domestic, but officers didn’t fire any shots, police said.

Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, thought to be domestic, but officers didn’t fire any shots, police said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 9 wounded in mass shootings less than 24 hours apart, 30 others wounded or killed by gunfire since Friday evening
Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street
Man shot during attempted robbery, woman shot driving, minutes apart on South Side
1 in custody after man shot and critically wounded during argument in Logan Square
Woman seriously wounded in River North shooting
Person charged with setting ‘Walking Man’ on fire while he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue
The Latest
Nick Langton with his personal-best bluegill. Povided photo
Sports
A big bluegill earns Fish of the Week, time to ponder the meaning of a fish of a lifetime
Nick Langton caught a really big bluegill and brings up the discussion of fish of a lifetime.
By Dale Bowman
 
A group of around two dozen young people from around the city perform a “die in” in front of City Hall on Monday demanding better solutions for youth instead of an earlier curfew.
Letters to the Editor
Chicago’s young people aren’t a problem to solve
The citywide curfew scapegoats young people and their families. Rather than criminalizing teenagers, leaders should encourage them — and provide them with the necessary resources — to be community change agents.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby: Should I tell my daughter the truth before a DNA test does?
Man certain he’s not the biological father of the child he raised and feels he should clear the air now that she’s in her 50s.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Chicago Enterprise
Chicago startup finds stocks with momentum as it seeks its own
Trending Stocks aims to offer a service to investors who ordinarily deal with data overload.
By David Roeder
 
A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.
Crime
Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street
Troopers responding to the shooting found a person shot with injuries not considered to be life threatening.
By Sun-Times Wire
 