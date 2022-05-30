SWAT team arrests man after 4 shot, 1 fatally, at West Humboldt Park home

Neighbors watched Sunday night as dozens of police and SWAT officers worked the scene where one man was killed and four others — including the suspect — were wounded in a mass shooting in West Humboldt Park.

A gunman opened fire in the 4400 block of West Walton Street about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside a building for at least 90 minutes before he was arrested and treated for a gunshot wound to his foot at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police said a domestic incident preceded gunfire that killed a man and wounded the others:



A 69-year-old was shot in his arm and torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

A man, 45, was shot in the torso and foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A man, 25, was shot in his leg and taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.

A man, 27, was shot in the buttocks and taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

The incident was the second mass shooting so far this Memorial Day weekend.

Dozens of neighbors stood on front porches and sidewalks, watching as SWAT and police officers investigated. A woman and girl were crying about a block away. Another girl was seen watching officers from the window of an apartment building.

Stephanie Franco and her mother, who live nearby, heard the shots and initially thought they were fireworks, before hearing a woman scream and police sirens minutes later.

“Why would there be fireworks if Memorial Day is tomorrow?” Franco said she thought to herself.

Franco’s mother, who didn’t want to be named, said she just got back from work at her factory job and was in the kitchen when the shooting happened. She didn’t think the gunfire was close to her house.

“It’s usually peaceful and quiet here,” Franco said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. “This is scary.”

