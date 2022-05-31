Taste of Chicago 2022 food vendors, music lineups announced; Nelly, Aterciopelados, Drive-By Truckers among artists on tap
The celebration of Chicago’s restaurant scene takes place in Grant Park, Austin, Pullman and Little Village.
Taste of Chicago’s full lineup of food vendors and musical entertainment was announced Tuesday morning by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).
Returning as a multi-date, multi-location event, festival admission will be free of charge and once again food vendors will be accepting only credit cards or cash in lieu of traditional food/beverage tickets. The festival will also feature SummerDance lessons and each location will have family-fun activities for kids of all ages.
Festival pop-up dates are June 11 in Austin; June 18 in Pullman; June 25 in Little Village; and a “bite-sized” Taste in Grant Park running July 8-10.
At Grant Park, more than 30 vendors will be serving up food from across the city. Three stages will present music sets and dance instruction.
“After an all-virtual Taste in 2020 and community pop-ups in 2021, we are thrilled to bring Taste back to Grant Park and back into our neighborhoods in 2022,” said DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey in the official announcement. “We are excited to showcase the food and music of Pullman, Austin and Little Village this summer.”
Here’s the Grant Park info:
Noon to 8 p.m. July 8-10; Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)
Main stage headliners include:
7:15 p.m. July 8: Nelly
7:15 p.m. July 9: Aterciopelados
7:15 p.m. July 10: Drive-By Truckers
Food vendors include:
Whadda Jerk
The Original Rainbow Cone
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Decadent Flavor
Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
Haire’s Gulf Shrimp
Buona Beef
Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.
Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
La Cocinita Food Truck
Taco Sublime
Josephine’s Cooking
Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
Churro Factory
Yum Dum
Mr E Chef Catering LLC
The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
Doom Street Eats
Chicago’s Doghouse
Prime Tacos
Healthy Substance
Seoul Taco Chicago LLC
Eli’s Cheesecake Company
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
BJ’s Market & Bakery
Arun’s Thai Restaurant
Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company
Tandoor Char House
Porkchop
Esperanza Kitchen Delights
Connie’s Pizza
Restaurante Franco Inc.
Here’s the Taste of Chicago Austin info:
June 11; 5720 W. Chicago Ave.
Food vendors include:
Catered By Kish
Cooking from the Soul Catering
Cynthia’s Gumbo Express
Doom Street Eats
Josephine’s Southern Cooking
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
Razpachos
Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
Schweet Foods
The Sole Ingredient Catering
Whadda Jerk
The music lineup includes (starting at noon):
Joe Pratt and The Source One Band
Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band
Tail Dragger
Demetria Taylor
Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials
Here’s the Taste of Chicago Pullman info:
June 18; Pullman Park, 11101 S. Cottage Grove
Food vendors include:
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.
Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
Catered By Kish
Taco Sublime
Razpachos
Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
Yum Dum
Chicago’s Doghouse
Southside Grinds
Coffee Co.
Jus Sandwiches
Burp Restaurant and Catering
Truth Ribzzz & More
The music lineup (starting at 1 p.m.) includes:
DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
Lizzie G
Maestro Peter Jerico
Jabba44x
Kine Melik
Chicago Band Roster Spotlight
Meagan McNeal
Aniba & The Soul Starz
Here’s the Taste of Chicago Little Village info:
June 25; Ortiz De Dominguez School, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave.
Food vendors include:
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
Taco Sublime
Razpachos
Yum Dum
Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
Healthy Haven
Chicago’s Doghouse
Prime Tacos
Healthy Substance
Carnitas Y Tacos
Maravatio |
Ann’s Flavored Cheesecakes
Music lineup (starting at noon) includes:
Intro’s
DJ Greedy
Jarochicanos
Braided Janes
Quinto Imperio
Malafacha
DJ Jes
Complete festival information for all locations is available at TasteofChicago.us.