The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Food and Restaurants Entertainment and Culture News

Taste of Chicago 2022 food vendors, music lineups announced; Nelly, Aterciopelados, Drive-By Truckers among artists on tap

The celebration of Chicago’s restaurant scene takes place in Grant Park, Austin, Pullman and Little Village.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Taste of Chicago 2022 food vendors, music lineups announced; Nelly, Aterciopelados, Drive-By Truckers among artists on tap
There will be plenty of food to enjoy courtesy of dozens of food vendors at four locations for the 2022 edition of Taste of Chicago.

There will be plenty of food to enjoy courtesy of dozens of food vendors at four locations for the 2022 edition of Taste of Chicago.

DCASE

Taste of Chicago’s full lineup of food vendors and musical entertainment was announced Tuesday morning by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

Returning as a multi-date, multi-location event, festival admission will be free of charge and once again food vendors will be accepting only credit cards or cash in lieu of traditional food/beverage tickets. The festival will also feature SummerDance lessons and each location will have family-fun activities for kids of all ages.

Festival pop-up dates are June 11 in Austin; June 18 in Pullman; June 25 in Little Village; and a “bite-sized” Taste in Grant Park running July 8-10.

At Grant Park, more than 30 vendors will be serving up food from across the city. Three stages will present music sets and dance instruction.

“After an all-virtual Taste in 2020 and community pop-ups in 2021, we are thrilled to bring Taste back to Grant Park and back into our neighborhoods in 2022,” said DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey in the official announcement. “We are excited to showcase the food and music of Pullman, Austin and Little Village this summer.”

Here’s the Grant Park info:

Noon to 8 p.m. July 8-10; Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)

Main stage headliners include:
7:15 p.m. July 8: Nelly
7:15 p.m. July 9: Aterciopelados
7:15 p.m. July 10: Drive-By Truckers

Food vendors include:
Whadda Jerk
The Original Rainbow Cone
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Decadent Flavor
Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
Haire’s Gulf Shrimp
Buona Beef
Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.
Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
La Cocinita Food Truck
Taco Sublime
Josephine’s Cooking
Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
Churro Factory
Yum Dum
Mr E Chef Catering LLC
The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
Doom Street Eats
Chicago’s Doghouse
Prime Tacos
Healthy Substance
Seoul Taco Chicago LLC
Eli’s Cheesecake Company
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
BJ’s Market & Bakery
Arun’s Thai Restaurant
Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company
Tandoor Char House
Porkchop
Esperanza Kitchen Delights
Connie’s Pizza
Restaurante Franco Inc.

Here’s the Taste of Chicago Austin info:

June 11; 5720 W. Chicago Ave.

Food vendors include:
Catered By Kish
Cooking from the Soul Catering
Cynthia’s Gumbo Express
Doom Street Eats
Josephine’s Southern Cooking
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
Razpachos
Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
Schweet Foods
The Sole Ingredient Catering
Whadda Jerk

The music lineup includes (starting at noon):
Joe Pratt and The Source One Band
Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band
Tail Dragger
Demetria Taylor
Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Here’s the Taste of Chicago Pullman info:

June 18; Pullman Park, 11101 S. Cottage Grove

Food vendors include:
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.
Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
Catered By Kish
Taco Sublime
Razpachos
Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
Yum Dum
Chicago’s Doghouse
Southside Grinds
Coffee Co.
Jus Sandwiches
Burp Restaurant and Catering
Truth Ribzzz & More

The music lineup (starting at 1 p.m.) includes:
DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
Lizzie G
Maestro Peter Jerico
Jabba44x
Kine Melik
Chicago Band Roster Spotlight
Meagan McNeal
Aniba & The Soul Starz

Here’s the Taste of Chicago Little Village info:

June 25; Ortiz De Dominguez School, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave.

Food vendors include:
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
Taco Sublime
Razpachos
Yum Dum
Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
Healthy Haven
Chicago’s Doghouse
Prime Tacos
Healthy Substance
Carnitas Y Tacos
Maravatio |
Ann’s Flavored Cheesecakes

Music lineup (starting at noon) includes:
Intro’s
DJ Greedy
Jarochicanos
Braided Janes
Quinto Imperio
Malafacha
DJ Jes

Complete festival information for all locations is available at TasteofChicago.us.

Next Up In Taste
Pitmaster Matt Abdoo’s juicy pulled pork recipe will wow at your next barbecue
Menu planner: Green bean salad can make every meal special
Chef José Andrés trying to feed every person who needs hope, new documentary shows
CPS accused of failing to meet religious, dietary needs of Jewish and Muslim students
Tart cherry juice can help you sleep better
Tabbouleh salad a very green and ‘greedy’ salad
The Latest
Sarah Ramsey, pictured with husband Ken, has died at age 83. The Ramseys were leading thoroughbred breeders and owners.
Obituaries
Top thoroughbred breeder and owner Sarah Ramsey dies at 83
She and her husband Ken had 2,241 winners and career purse earnings of over $98 million, according to Equibase. They won four Eclipse Awards as for outstanding owners and two for outstanding breeders, and led North America owners by purse earnings in 2013 and 2014.
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
Twin sisters Sydney, left, and Rachel Robinson each won four medals in leading Young to the Class 3A girls track state title last weekend at Eastern Illinois.
High School Sports
Robinson twins follow Olympian dad’s lead, fuel Young to Class 3A state track title
In beating runner-up Homewood-Flossmoor 53-44, the Dolphins became the first Public League girls track champ since Morgan Park won the Class AA title in 2002.
By Mike Clark
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.
Crime
Police seeking info on driver who struck and seriously injured bicyclist on Southwest Side
The 54-year-old woman was hit at Saint Louis Avenue and 59th Street on Sunday, along the border of Gage Park and Chicago Lawn.
By David Struett
 
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Washington
Medicare recipients paying $10 a month more in part because HHS overestimated cost of covering Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm
Part B premiums are $170.10 a month vs. the $160.40 the Medicare agency says it would have recommended had a big price cut and limits on the drug’s use been in place when it calculated the figure.
By Associated Press
 
A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.
News
Driver dies in rollover crash on I-94 near 115th Street
The car crashed through a fence as it left the southbound lanes early Tuesday near Doty Avenue and Kensington Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
By David Struett
 