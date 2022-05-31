Taste of Chicago 2022 food vendors, music lineups announced; Nelly, Aterciopelados, Drive-By Truckers among artists on tap

Taste of Chicago’s full lineup of food vendors and musical entertainment was announced Tuesday morning by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

Returning as a multi-date, multi-location event, festival admission will be free of charge and once again food vendors will be accepting only credit cards or cash in lieu of traditional food/beverage tickets. The festival will also feature SummerDance lessons and each location will have family-fun activities for kids of all ages.

Festival pop-up dates are June 11 in Austin; June 18 in Pullman; June 25 in Little Village; and a “bite-sized” Taste in Grant Park running July 8-10.

At Grant Park, more than 30 vendors will be serving up food from across the city. Three stages will present music sets and dance instruction.

“After an all-virtual Taste in 2020 and community pop-ups in 2021, we are thrilled to bring Taste back to Grant Park and back into our neighborhoods in 2022,” said DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey in the official announcement. “We are excited to showcase the food and music of Pullman, Austin and Little Village this summer.”

Here’s the Grant Park info:

Noon to 8 p.m. July 8-10; Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)

Main stage headliners include:

7:15 p.m. July 8: Nelly

7:15 p.m. July 9: Aterciopelados

7:15 p.m. July 10: Drive-By Truckers

Food vendors include:

Whadda Jerk

The Original Rainbow Cone

Don Paleta

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Decadent Flavor

Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes

Haire’s Gulf Shrimp

Buona Beef

Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.

Auntie Vee’s Kitchen

La Cocinita Food Truck

Taco Sublime

Josephine’s Cooking

Robinson’s No.1 Ribs

Churro Factory

Yum Dum

Mr E Chef Catering LLC

The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC

Doom Street Eats

Chicago’s Doghouse

Prime Tacos

Healthy Substance

Seoul Taco Chicago LLC

Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Barangaroos Aussie Pies

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company

Tandoor Char House

Porkchop

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Connie’s Pizza

Restaurante Franco Inc.

Here’s the Taste of Chicago Austin info:

June 11; 5720 W. Chicago Ave.

Food vendors include:

Catered By Kish

Cooking from the Soul Catering

Cynthia’s Gumbo Express

Doom Street Eats

Josephine’s Southern Cooking

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes

Razpachos

Robinson’s No.1 Ribs

Schweet Foods

The Sole Ingredient Catering

Whadda Jerk

The music lineup includes (starting at noon):

Joe Pratt and The Source One Band

Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band

Tail Dragger

Demetria Taylor

Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Here’s the Taste of Chicago Pullman info:

June 18; Pullman Park, 11101 S. Cottage Grove

Food vendors include:

Don Paleta

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes

Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.

Auntie Vee’s Kitchen

Catered By Kish

Taco Sublime

Razpachos

Robinson’s No.1 Ribs

Yum Dum

Chicago’s Doghouse

Southside Grinds

Coffee Co.

Jus Sandwiches

Burp Restaurant and Catering

Truth Ribzzz & More

The music lineup (starting at 1 p.m.) includes:

DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

Lizzie G

Maestro Peter Jerico

Jabba44x

Kine Melik

Chicago Band Roster Spotlight

Meagan McNeal

Aniba & The Soul Starz

Here’s the Taste of Chicago Little Village info:

June 25; Ortiz De Dominguez School, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave.

Food vendors include:

Don Paleta

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes

Auntie Vee’s Kitchen

Taco Sublime

Razpachos

Yum Dum

Mr. E Chef Catering LLC

Healthy Haven

Chicago’s Doghouse

Prime Tacos

Healthy Substance

Carnitas Y Tacos

Maravatio |

Ann’s Flavored Cheesecakes

Music lineup (starting at noon) includes:

Intro’s

DJ Greedy

Jarochicanos

Braided Janes

Quinto Imperio

Malafacha

DJ Jes

Complete festival information for all locations is available at TasteofChicago.us.