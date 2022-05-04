The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Whole Foods leaving Englewood elicits memories of the past

The corner of 63rd and Halsted was one of the mightiest shopping districts in Chicago, and it was a lifeline for us.

By Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Whole Foods leaving Englewood elicits memories of the past
View of automobiles and streetcars driving near the intersection of 63rd and Halsted Streets in the Englewood community area of Chicago, Illinois. Pedestrians are walking on the sidewalks. The Albert Hoefeld store and the Rose Shop are visible on the right side of the image. Text on a sign in front of the Hoefeld store reads: 2 Pants Suits, 25-30-35 dollars, 10 Weeks to Pay.

Automobiles and streetcars driving near the intersection of 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood in 1929.

Sun-Times files

I grew up in the Englewood community in the 1950s and 1960s, and I couldn’t agree more with the Chicago Sun-Times’ editorial on Whole Foods leaving Englewood: The corner of 63rdand Halsted was one of the mightiest shopping districts in Chicago, and it was a lifeline for us. You could get everything at Sears, and in the basement was a Hillman’s supermarket that was of high quality.

Even if you didn’t have a car, the 63rdStreet bus ran frequently, and it was nothing to see passengers board with numerous shopping bags. Sadly, like the community that surrounded it, it all started declining in the 1970s, but in its heyday it was great.

Joseph Brown, Tampa, Florida

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Republicans must be voted out

I made the mistake of turning on the evening news the other day. Hearing the revelation of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft that suggests the end of Roe v. Wade kept me up all night. I am 80 and in no danger of an unplanned pregnancy, but I have the ability to “put myself in someone else’s shoes,” and can empathize withvulnerable women who find themselves in a conflicting situation.

The five ultra-conservative justices, three appointed by Donald Trump, have decided to remove a protection that has been challenged and upheld for nearly 50 years. In the recent past, the Court has been respected for expanding rights, not taking them away. Red states will be quick to pass the most restrictive legislation, as many of them already have.

This decision will bring tremendous suffering. The end result will fall hardest on poor women and contribute to dangerous illegal abortions, more teen pregnancies and more children living in poverty and foster care. Men also will be affected, paying child support for children they are not raising. Evidently, the politicized five justices don’t care about the consequences.

What will be next? What other personal freedoms will be attacked? Voters need to wake up to the threat of government interference in individuals’ most private matters. The Republican-controlled Court cannot be trusted. What is happening in certain red states can turn into national legislation. If the far right gains control of Congress in the November election, how far will they go to attack other individual freedoms?

There is only one way to halt this reprehensible trend. With few exceptions, all Republican local, state, and federal candidates need to be defeated. The Republican Party “owns” this Supreme Court decision through the appointments of extremist justices and legislators. They are not making it easy to vote, but people of conscience must persevere. Donate, write and above all vote. Don’t let Illinois and the rest of our country become Mississippi!

Betty Kleinberg, Deerfield

Next Up In Commentary
You don’t have to be pro-choice to oppose overturning Roe
Overturning Roe would be tragic for women — and the nation
Mope springs eternal on a rain-check-worthy White Sox-Cubs night at Wrigley Field
Olin Kreutz must apologize as well as he can analyze
Compassion in policing would help cops, communities
Voices of women shut out in Rep. Mary Miller’s Roe v. Wade tweet
The Latest
New Trier’s Jake Fiegen (23) dunks against Yorkville Christian.
High School Basketball
Unheralded club basketball team Full Package opens eyes in Fort Wayne
Full Package is loaded with accomplished and impactful high school basketball players from this past season. They play hard, they play together and they will play college basketball at some level.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A pro-choice activist holds up a sign during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Columnists
You don’t have to be pro-choice to oppose overturning Roe
I am pro-life. I hate abortion, and wish desperately that women confronting that difficult and awful choice felt they had alternatives to ending the life of an unborn child. But I also believe deeply in democracy.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be part of the NFL’s slate of international games for the first time this season.
NFL
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are featured in NFL’s international games
On NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday morning, Wilson likened the experience to “playing in the international Super Bowl.”
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Astros manager Dusty Baker celebrates his 2,000th win.
MLB
Dusty Baker becomes first Black manager to reach 2,000 wins
Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy (2,003), who isn’t yet eligible, is the only exception.
By Kristie Rieken | Associated Press
 
On Monday, police found a woman, 26, with a gunshot wound to her head at the Belle Shore apartment building at 1062 W. Bryn Mawr, police say.
Crime
Day after woman was murdered in Edgewater Beach, man was found dead in same apartment building
On Monday, police found a woman, 26, with a gunshot wound to her head at the Belle Shore apartment building at 1062 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 