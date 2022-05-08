The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 8, 2022
Police searching for male wanted for attacking, sexually assaulting women in Logan Square

The male wore dark clothing with a surgical mask and either a construction vest or Amazon vest. He was described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police searching for male wanted for attacking, sexually assaulting women in Logan Square
Police are searching for a man who has attacked and sexually assaulted women in Logan Square.

Chicago police are searching for a male who attacked two women and sexually assaulted another this past month in Logan Square.

About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a male approached a 36-year-old woman from behind as she entered her building 2000 block of North Humboldt Boulevard, grabbed her and placed a black bag over her head, according to an alert from Chicago police.

She then lowered her body and screamed causing the attacker to run eastbound down the north alley of Armitage.

About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the male followed a 39-year-old woman from behind as she entered her building in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard and slammed her head against the wall before sexually assaulting her, according to police.

On April 11, the male knocked on the door of a 36-year-old woman in a building in the 2000 block of North Humboldt Boulevard and asked if a particular tenant lived there. He tried to forcefully enter her unit and then pepper-sprayed the woman and ran away.

The male wore dark clothing with a surgical mask and a construction vest or Amazon vest. He was described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

