The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

7 monkeypox cases reported in Chicago

Some of the current cases involve individuals who recently traveled to Europe, and one Chicago resident reported attending the International Mr. Leather conference in Chicago from May 26 to 30, CDPH said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 7 monkeypox cases reported in Chicago
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 06: A medical laboratory technician shows a suspected monkeypox sample at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Europe is at the centre of the monkeypox virus outbreak, the World Health Organisation reported 780 confirmed cases with Britain, Spain and Portugal reporting the largest numbers of patients. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775821542

A medical laboratory technician shows a suspected monkeypox sample at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

Getty

The Chicago Department of Public health is advising residents to take precautions this summer as seven cases of monkeypox have now been identified in the city.

Some of the current cases involve individuals who recently traveled to Europe, and one Chicago resident reported attending the International Mr. Leather conference in Chicago from May 26 to 30, CDPH said.

Residents from another state who were diagnosed with monkeypox also reported attending the conference, CDPH said.

“While the risk in Chicago remains low, CDPH wants the public to be able to make informed choices about gathering in spaces or participating in events where monkeypox could be spread through close or intimate contact,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

Individuals attending festivals or other summer events should consider how much close, personal, skin-to-skin contact is likely to occur at the events they plan to attend, CDPH said.

The first two probable cases of monkeypox in Illinois were reported in early June.

Globally, 33 countries have reported more than 1,450 confirmed monkeypox cases, CDPH said. In the United States, 49 confirmed cases have been reported in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Most of the infected individuals have reported only mild symptoms, and none have died.

Next Up In News
Criminal charges filed against ex-Chicago cop over altercation with woman at North Avenue Beach
Former governor Quinn revives campaign to limit Chicago mayors to two terms in office
Tornado warning issued for Chicago, parts of northern Cook County
State expands, extends pandemic child care benefits
Pan de Vida food pantry set to open in Little Village
Cops on lookout for threats to Chicago Pride Parade after neo-Nazis targeted similar event in Idaho
The Latest
A bicyclist stops to visit a memorial at the corner of North Winthrop and West Leland avenues, where a 3-year-old was killed when her mother’s bicycle was hit by a semi.
Editorials
Keep making our streets safer for bicyclists, pedestrians
The tragic death of a 3-year-old is a sobering reminder that more needs to be done to keep vehicles out of bike lanes. The city should consider raising the fine for motorists who drive, park or sit idling in a bike lane.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Thousands of demonstrators joined the “March for Our Lives” against gun violence and in favor of gun restrictions at a rally near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on June 11.
Other Views
History shows us politicians can come together for good. They must do it now on gun safety.
Leaders need to break free from the allegiance to political party. Elected officials must remember they serve the people, and not a political party or a certain leader’s ambitions.
By William Lambers
 
A memorial of white crosses is erected to the children killed in Uvalde, Texas, at the March for Our Lives protest in Brooklyn on June 11.
Other Views
‘Let the people see’: Emmett Till, Uvalde and photos that can spark change
If shocking photos like those of Emmett Till ever do leak out, and I hope they do, they won’t chasten the NRA or the gun manufacturers or their bought-and-paid-for stooges in the Senate. But they might motivate those who already know that this can’t go on.
By Elliott Gorn
 
A video with former President Donald Trump plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues its hearings on June 13.
Columnists
Jan. 6 committee and Trump’s ‘Big Lie’
Will voters reward those who spread the lie or hold their representatives accountable? We need a new surge from idealists and reformers to overcome the cynics that put democracy at risk.
By Jesse Jackson
 
Still image from body-worn camera footage of Nikkita Brown seconds before a CPD officer attempts to restrain her in an August 2021 encounter that began as she was walking her dog after park hours along the lakefront.
Crime
Criminal charges filed against ex-Chicago cop over altercation with woman at North Avenue Beach
Bruce Dyker, who resigned from the police force last month, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.
By Mitch Dudek
 