7 monkeypox cases reported in Chicago

The Chicago Department of Public health is advising residents to take precautions this summer as seven cases of monkeypox have now been identified in the city.

Some of the current cases involve individuals who recently traveled to Europe, and one Chicago resident reported attending the International Mr. Leather conference in Chicago from May 26 to 30, CDPH said.

Residents from another state who were diagnosed with monkeypox also reported attending the conference, CDPH said.

“While the risk in Chicago remains low, CDPH wants the public to be able to make informed choices about gathering in spaces or participating in events where monkeypox could be spread through close or intimate contact,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

Individuals attending festivals or other summer events should consider how much close, personal, skin-to-skin contact is likely to occur at the events they plan to attend, CDPH said.

The first two probable cases of monkeypox in Illinois were reported in early June.

Globally, 33 countries have reported more than 1,450 confirmed monkeypox cases, CDPH said. In the United States, 49 confirmed cases have been reported in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Most of the infected individuals have reported only mild symptoms, and none have died.

