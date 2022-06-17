Brewers debut their City Connect uniforms

The MilwaukeeBrewers released theirCity Connect uniformsFriday morning, the latest team to unveil its alternate uniform as part of a Nike and Major League Baseballcollaboration.

The uniform, which features a baby-blue jersey with “Brew Crew” emblazoned on the front and a “MKE” hat with the city’s area code, 414, hidden between theletters, can be seen in full via a videothe Brewersreleased on social media.

The jerseys, which are paired with white pants, have white and yellow trim, a patch of a baseball-themed grill on the right sleeve as an homage to Milwaukee’s tailgating scene and dark blue player names and numbers with gold trim on the back. The color scheme is similar to that of the “people’s flag” of Milwaukee.

A gesture of love to our favorite season in our favorite place.#BrewCrewConnect pic.twitter.com/1UeGid5dSj — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 17, 2022

City Connect uniforms typically feature multiple subtle nods to the culture and traditions of the city the team plays in.

The uniforms are part of a uniform shakeup between Nike and Major League Baseball. Eventually, all 30 teams will have their own alternate City Connect uniform,which Nike says”explore a franchise’s connection to its city and itsfanbase, each with distinct personalities, values, customs and traditions.”

Milwaukee becomes the 13th team to unveil its City Connect design, including the Cubs and White Sox.

The Brewers will debut their uniforms next Friday at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.

