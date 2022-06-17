The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
MLB Sports

Brewers debut their City Connect uniforms

Milwaukee becomes the 13th team to unveil its City Connect design, including the Cubs and White Sox.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Brewers debut their City Connect uniforms
Brewers players model the team’s new City Connect uniform.

The Brewers are the 13th MLB team to sport a Nike City Connect uniform.

Milwaukee Brewers

The MilwaukeeBrewers released theirCity Connect uniformsFriday morning, the latest team to unveil its alternate uniform as part of a Nike and Major League Baseballcollaboration.

The uniform, which features a baby-blue jersey with “Brew Crew” emblazoned on the front and a “MKE” hat with the city’s area code, 414, hidden between theletters, can be seen in full via a videothe Brewersreleased on social media.

The jerseys, which are paired with white pants, have white and yellow trim, a patch of a baseball-themed grill on the right sleeve as an homage to Milwaukee’s tailgating scene and dark blue player names and numbers with gold trim on the back. The color scheme is similar to that of the “people’s flag” of Milwaukee.

City Connect uniforms typically feature multiple subtle nods to the culture and traditions of the city the team plays in.

The uniforms are part of a uniform shakeup between Nike and Major League Baseball. Eventually, all 30 teams will have their own alternate City Connect uniform,which Nike says”explore a franchise’s connection to its city and itsfanbase, each with distinct personalities, values, customs and traditions.”

Milwaukee becomes the 13th team to unveil its City Connect design, including the Cubs and White Sox.

The Brewers will debut their uniforms next Friday at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In MLB
White Sox ACE program launches college baseball opportunities
Cubs swept by Padres, extend season-high losing streak to 10 games
How Frank Schwindel became the player Cubs fans dread to see on the mound
White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks discussing own TV network as NBC Sports Chicago deal winds down
White Sox, Lucas Giolito brace for Astros
Astros throw pair of immaculate innings in victory over Rangers
The Latest
The CSO’s Sir Georg Solti Conducting Apprentice Lina González-Granados leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major on Thursday night at Symphony Center.
Music
Lina Gonzalez-Granados returns to CSO podium with top-notch Beethoven program
For the second time this spring, Gonzalez-Granados took the CSO podium as a last-minute replacement for Riccardo Muti, the orchestra’s music director sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test.
By Wynne Delacoma - For the Sun-Times
 
Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) laughs with Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a news conference at St. Agatha Catholic Church on the South Side to unveil the city’s new utility billing relief program, Friday morning, Nov. 1, 2019.
City Hall
Lightfoot chooses 24th Ward replacement for Michael Scott Jr.; all signs point to Scott’s sister, Monique
Sources said Lightfoot met Thursday with three finalists: Monique Scott, the former alderman’s sister; Trina Mangrum, chief of staff to Ald. Jason Ervin (28th); and former Chicago Bulls player Wallace “Mickey” Johnson.
By Fran Spielman
 
Vince McMahon is voluntarily stepping back from his roles as CEO and chairman at WWE as the sports entertainment company performs an investigation into alleged misconduct related to a relationship with a former employee.
Sports
Misconduct investigation forces WWE’s Vince McMahon to step down as CEO
McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday, and McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, was named interim CEO and chairwoman.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Myron Laban painted this mural at Milwaukee and Western avenues in 2020. It’s one of his “Uplift” series of murals around Chicago.
Murals and Mosaics
Art ‘meant for people in dark places,’ Myron Laban says of his ‘Uplift’ murals around Chicago
He’s a pharmacist as well as an artist and says, with both jobs, his aim is to help people heal. Like with his mural in Bucktown of a faceless adult and a boy moving forward through a field of flowers.
By Nicky Andrews
 
Larese Jones, 9, of East Garfield Park, plays with other children in her mother’s day care in the Crown Fountain on Michigan Avenue, as temperatures spike in Chicago, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.
Photography
Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed
Record-breaking high temperatures hit the Chicago area, hundreds demand stricter gun control laws at the March For Our Lives rally and the Chicago Blues Festival returns to Millennium Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 