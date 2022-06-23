The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
4 shot, 1 fatally, near South Side CTA station where man was killed a week earlier

They were standing on a sidewalk at 79th and Lafayette Avenue when someone approached and opened fire Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Three people were shot June 18, 2022, in West Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Thursday night near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station —where another man was killed a week earlier.

The four were standing on a sidewalk at 79th and Lafayette Avenue when someone approached and opened fire at 9:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

  • Dashawn Harris, 21, was shot in the chest and hand, and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
  • A woman, 23, was shot in her arm and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
  • A second man, 40, went to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition with two gunshot wounds to his arm.
  • Another man, 26, went to the University of Chicago in good condition with a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Video of the crime scene showed police and Chicago Fire Department vehicles parked outside the 79th Street Red Line station. But the CTA said the shooting happened a gas station across the street and did not involve the CTA.

Last week, a man was killed outside the same station. The man, 46, was standing outside Wednesday afternoon when a gunman shot him in the chest.

On Tuesday, a man was shot and wounded on the Red Line platform at 47th Street.

Police have not announced arrests in any of the shootings.

