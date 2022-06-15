The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in shooting outside 79th Street Red Line station

He was near the entrance of the station when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in shooting outside 79th Street Red Line station
tape.jpg

File photo

A man was fatally shot outside the 79th Street Red Line stop on the South Side.

He was near the entrance of the station about 3:30 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 46-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Attorney says woman who stole squad car, dragged officer on West Side, had been sexually assaulted
Father drowned his 3 children in Round Lake Beach and left note for wife: ‘If I can’t have them neither can you,’ prosecutors say
7 shot Tuesday in Chicago
Man fatally shot in South Shore
School clerk latest to face federal charges in CPS fraud investigation
Firefighter critically wounded in 2021 West Pullman mass shooting dies
The Latest
Heather Mack holds her baby “Stella” inside holding cell while she was in custody in Indonesia in 2015.
Columnists
Heather Mack wants daughter to stay in U.S., live with California friend of her murdered mother, new court filing claims
In a hand-written statement filed in federal court Wednesday, Mack says she no longer wants her 7-year-old daughter to go to Indonesia while Mack faces new charges in the Bali murder of Oak Parker Sheila von Wiese-Mack.
By Michael Sneed
 
Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 9, honoring the two teachers and 19 students killed in the shooting at the school on May 24.
Columnists
‘Red flag’ gun laws require a tricky balance
If Congress decides to encourage them, it should not overlook the importance of due process protections.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hands out the first $150 gas card to William Bullion in the Northwest Side’s 39th Ward late last month.
Elections
From turkeys and trash cans to gas cards and guaranteed income? Freebie frenzy dominates election season
Decades ago, Chicago politicians curried favor with voters by distributing Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams. Garbage cans with an office-holder’s name on it were also a frequent freebie. But, the avalanche of federal stimulus funds has allowed Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to up the ante and then some during their re-election campaigns.
By Fran Spielman
 
Los Amigos Books in Berwyn. The store, launched by Laura Romani, focuses on children’s stories in English and Spanish.
Business
Independent bookstores grow, grow more diverse, like Laura Romani’s Los Amigos Books in Berwyn
She wanted to use her experience and “to contribute to the Latino community while also allowing myself to be on my own and make use of my love for books and passion for multilingualism.”
By Hillel Italie | AP
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey poses for a photo, before a GOP gubernatorial primary debate at WGN’s studios on May 24.
Columnists
Dems make risky bets on Trump Republicans
Will it get their guys elected? Or will Democrats have personally helped send some of the most extreme, anti-Democratic and dangerous candidates into elected office?
By S. E. Cupp
 