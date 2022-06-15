Man killed in shooting outside 79th Street Red Line station

A man was fatally shot outside the 79th Street Red Line stop on the South Side.
He was near the entrance of the station about 3:30 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The 46-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area detectives are investigating.
