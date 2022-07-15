The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
The Nextdoor.com post Megan O’Meara made to try to find the owner of Lola, an injured dog that ran from the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

Nextdoor.com

Highland Park parade shooting News Crime

On Highland Park’s day of horror, a small act of kindness for a little dog hurt in the chaos

As people fled the parade shooting, a woman stopped to pick up a tiny terrier that was bleeding. Neighbors, a vet and social media got her back with her family, though “she lost vision” in one eye.

By  Stephanie Zimmermann
   
Katie Gillman was racing south down Second Street in Highland Park, a few steps behind her husband Max, who’d grabbed their daughters’ double stroller and yelled “Run!” after someone started firing on the people gathered to watch Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Just before Walnut Street, she looked back and saw a mass of people, all running for their lives.

“And leading the pack was this little dog,” Katie Gillman says.

It was a Yorkshire terrier, not more than 10 pounds, in a pink harness and trailing a leash. Gillman says she ran back and scooped up the terrified animal “football-style” under her arm, then kept sprinting.

She caught up to her husband and daughters, 4½ years old and 16 months old, still in the stroller.

Max Gillman stared at her for a moment. Then, he asked: “Where’d you get that dog?”

That’s when his wife looked down and saw the blood all over her arm. It was oozing from the dog’s right eye, down its face and onto her.

On a day of horror, the family focused on one small thing they could do.

They ran home. They got the girls inside and kept their own pet — Suzy, a 40-pound rescue dog — away from the injured Yorkie. Max wrapped the little dog in a bath towel and placed it on the passenger seat of their Honda CR-V, then sped toward BluePearl Pet Hospital in Northfield, one of the few places he figured would be open on the Fourth of July.

Dr. Todd Horowitz, the veterinarian on duty, had just heard of the shooting in Highland Park when Max Gillman ran in with the bleeding dog.

Horowitz started an IV, then got a better look. It hadn’t been shot or hit with shrapnel, as the Gillmans worried was the case. But it did have “significant trauma” to the cornea of its right eye and eyelid, which was lacerated and swelling.

“She was actually really sweet,” Horowitz says of the tiny dog. “She was really scared, but you could tell she was a nice dog. She was used to people.”

He doesn’t know what caused the injury but guesses that someone running to escape the gunfire might accidentally have kicked the dog.

Lola had “significant trauma” to her right eye, according to the veterinarian who treated the dog at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Northfield.

Provided

Meanwhile, Max Gillman texted Megan O’Meara, a neighbor adept with social media. O’Meara posted a photo of the bleeding dog on Nextdoor.com, mentioning the animal hospital and asking whether anyone knew its owner.

About the same time, a woman posted a message on the website looking for her niece’s little dog Lola, who had disappeared in the chaos of the shooting.

Lola’s family spotted O’Meara’s posting, and the niece’s aunt headed to the clinic.

Horowitz gave Lola fluids, antibiotics and pain medication, and, after six hours, the dog was in good enough shape to go home.

The family followed up with a veterinary eye specialist.

“Lola is doing great!!” the relative wrote later in a post online thanking all who helped. “Sadly, she lost vision in her eye due to the impact (we believe she was kicked/trampled in chaos), but her other eye is healthy & she has no other injuries.

“Our pets are family & during this difficult time we are lucky to have Lola back with us. Wishing all of you [love] & healing.”

Lola in better days, seen in an updated social media post made by a relative of her owner. The Yorkshire terrier is lying on a dog bed.

Provided

The Gillmans say that, like everyone else in Highland Park, they’re still reeling from the violence that took seven of their neighbors’ lives and caused serious, life-altering injuries to others.

They know that, in the grand scheme of things, a dog losing vision in an eye doesn’t compare to other people’s suffering. Still, they know Lola’s part of a family who loves her, a family who was traumatized along with all of the other parade-goers.

The Gillmans’ older daughter, not yet 5, only knows there was noise and people running and a little dog who was injured and lost.

“She talks about the ‘firecrackers’ at the parade that day, but she also talks about Lola,” Max Gillman says. “Getting the dog back with its family, that’s her memory of the day. That’s our silver lining.”

