The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

On new tour, Jon Anderson celebrates Yes music, with a teenage vibe in tow

At 77, the singer and songwriter maintains a youthful spirit and continues to keep the flame for Yes music alive while creating new work of his own.

By  Jeff Elbel - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE On new tour, Jon Anderson celebrates Yes music, with a teenage vibe in tow
Jon Anderson&nbsp;

Jon Anderson

Deborah Anderson Photo

The heady progressive rock sound of Yes has challenged the status quo of popular music and fascinated generations of fans since the arrival of debut album “Yes” in 1969.

The English band’s fifth album, 1972’s “Close to the Edge,” is a particular highlight featuring classically inspired, virtuosic playing coupled with irresistible melodies and Jon Anderson’s mystical lyricism.

Yes has seen a shifting lineup over its 54 years, but its best known material including “Roundabout” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart” has been sung by Anderson. At 77, the singer and songwriter maintains a youthful spirit and continues to keep the flame for Yes music alive while creating new work of his own.

This summer, Anderson underscores the multigenerational appeal of Yes by touring with a 25-piece band of gifted players aged 14 to 18 from School of Rock developer Paul Green’s Rock Academy. Anderson first encountered School of Rock participants in 2005, after meeting Green at a Yes concert in Philadelphia. Anderson declined Green’s initial invitation to work with the students.

“He sent me a cassette two weeks later of the kids playing ‘Heart of the Sunrise,’ which is not an easy piece of music,” says Anderson. “I called Paul and said, ‘I didn’t realize how amazing these kids are.’ We got together and started rehearsing with them, talking about stage presence and things like that. Then we did some shows that year.”

jon anderson

Jon Anderson of Yes, with Paul Green Rock Academy

When: 7 p.m. July 23

Where:Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines

Tickets: $49-$109

Info: desplainestheatre.com

AND

When: 5 p.m. July 31

Where: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street St.

Tickets: $49-$109

Info: arcadalive.com

The group will visit the Des Plaines Theatre and the Arcada Theatre this month to perform “Close to the Edge” in celebration of the album’s 50th anniversary. Although perpetually focused on future projects, Anderson relishes the chance to honor such a milestone.

“It’s just something you can’t believe when you look back and think it’s 50 years ago that we actually did ‘Close to the Edge,’” says Anderson. “It still sounds great to me. The audiences love it, and the kids love it, which is fantastic.”

Anderson is energized by his touring ensemble.

“People are really going to be blown away,” says the singer. “When I’m with them, I feel like I’m a young kid as well — until we take a selfie and I say, ‘Who’s that old guy?’ And it’s me!” [Laughs]

The upcoming performances include material from the Yes catalog, Anderson’s solo work, and clever mashups.

“I said to the kids, let’s do Led Zeppelin’s ‘Kashmir,’ and then we can go into something like ‘Long Distance Runaround,’” he says. “We’ll do a Lenny Kravitz song that I love, ‘Fly Away,’ then go into another Yes song. We have a guy who does a great version of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.” I feel like I’m in the band for that one; I play guitar and just watch this guy sing it. That goes straight into [the 1981 Jon and Vangelis song] ‘State of Independence.’”

Themes on “Close to the Edge” continue to resonate, five decades later.

“The lyrics sort of ring out better for now, 50 years later,” says Anderson.

The title track, with its repeated lyric “I get up, I get down” and fan favorite “And You and I,” were influenced by Herman Hesse’s Hindu/Buddhist novel “Siddhartha.”

“It’s definitely about finding harmony within yourself,” says Anderson of the track. “It was always about being close to the edge of realization, but I never wanted to use that word. In my mind, it was the realization of why you’re here, why you live. Sometimes I’m very up and sometimes I’m very down about life. ‘And You and I’ is more to do with that fact that you and I are all the same.”

Yes’ 2015 “Progeny” collection captured concert audio from the original “Close to the Edge” tour. During one performance, Anderson reveals that Yes originally referred to the title track as “The Protest Song.” He talks about the difficulty in reaching those in charge with messages from everyday people. Anderson suggests dreaming a better future into existence for the children of 1972, who turn 50 this year.

“The more I let go of the frustration of the world that we see on CNN every five minutes, the better,” says Anderson. “The nature of the world is more important to me. Our collective mission in life is to be the gardeners of the earth, to be the true coordination of life and love and peace — everything the Beatles said. I was just listening to John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’ What an incredible lyric. It works now more than ever.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘MJ,’ ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ ‘Tina Turner’ musicals among Broadway in Chicago 2023 season
‘Nope’: Every moment matters in Jordan Peele’s exhilarating new horror fable
‘The Last Movie Stars’: Candid series explores the lives of married virtuosos Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Fountain suffers lash of time
Art Institute’s iconic bronze beasts — now ‘shinier’ — return home
The Latest
Federal prosecutors say this picture shows the damage caused to a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe by a crash after it had been carjacked in May 2020.
Crime
Feds land hefty prison sentence, indictment in fight against Chicago carjackings
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall sentenced Elias Quinones-Figueroa to more than 12 years in prison for stealing a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe on May 27, 2020, while pointing a .22-caliber pistol at a victim.
By Jon Seidel
 
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.
News
14-year-old girl dies after Eisenhower Expressway crash at Kedzie
Arnelis Flores, from Jefferson Park, died Tuesday afternoon at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who wears No. 15 for the Gators, said he no longer wants to be associated with the nickname “AR-15.”
College Sports
Florida QB Anthony Richardson dumps ‘AR-15’ nickname
Richardson said he doesn’t want to be linked to the semiautomatic rifle used in mass shootings.
By Charles Odum | Associated Press
 
Riders walk down the stairs as a Red Line train arrives at the Howard station.
Letters to the Editor
A steady presence of security officers on CTA will help commuters feel better about coming back
Investing in steady security will pay us back, making us feel safe and be safe, and it will contribute to ensuring Chicago remains one of the world’s best places to live, work, and visit.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
You can still get a speed-camera ticket for driving 6 mph over the limit after Lightfoot’s council victory
The mayor had hinted at a veto, but it wasn’t necessary, as a vote to raise the ticketing threshold to 10 mph over the speed limit was voted down, 26-16.
By Fran Spielman
 