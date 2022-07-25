The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Environment News Politics

Judge rejects bid to force Arwady deposition in General Iron case

The public health commissioner won’t be required to answer questions under oath after permit denial.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Judge rejects bid to force Arwady deposition in General Iron case
Activists protest and rally against a General Iron plant being relocated to the Southeast Side of Chicago in March 2021.

Dr. Allison Arwady will not be required to sit for a deposition in Reserve Management Group’s challenge of the city’s denial of a permit for its Southeast Side scrap-metal operation.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A bid to force the city’s top public health official to answer questions under oath about rejecting a Southeast Side scrap-metal operation was denied by an administrative judge Monday.

Reserve Management Group is trying to overturn a permit decision for the relocated General Iron by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration. As part of that effort, a company lawyer sought to make Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady sit for a deposition, something that a city lawyer called “totally unnecessary.”

Administrative law judge Mitchell Ex sided with the city, noting that Arwady is busy with other public health matters, including the continuing challenges created by COVID-19.

At the city’s request, Megan Cunningham, Chicago’s managing deputy commissioner for public health, will instead be questioned. A hearing date for Aug. 15 has been set to decide the timing for that deposition.

The Lightfoot administration signed an agreement with Reserve Management in 2019 that created a timetable for the company to move the General Iron metal-shredding operation from its longtime home in Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side. Reserve Management held off on its acquisition of General Iron until it had a signed agreement with the city.

Under the timeline, Reserve Management closed the Lincoln Park location along the North Branch of the Chicago River at the end of 2020. Confident that it had the city’s blessing to open a new site at East 116th Street along the Calumet River, the company built a new facility on the Southeast Side.

Reserve Management has argued that Lightfoot didn’t follow the city’s rules on deciding a final permit needed for the metal-shredding operation to open.

In a filing in the city’s administrative court, the company said the city made a decision that was a “result of bad faith, bias and/or improper political influence.”

Southeast Side residents fought against the opening of the business and even filed a federal civil rights complaint over the matter. Federal officials recently accused the city of discriminatory zoning and land-use practices that led up to the proposed relocation of General Iron from white, wealthy Lincoln Park to a South Side Latino-majority community surrounded by Black neighborhoods.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
CHA to settle lawsuit with ‘poorest of the poor’ residents
David Warner, actor from ‘The Omen’ and ‘Titanic,’ dies at 80
CPS to repay Illinois $10.9M annually for 8 years after funding mistake
1 killed, 3 wounded in separate shootings around same time in Lawndale, Burnside
1 dead, 3 hurt in crash at intersection in Magnolia Glen
Proposed ordinance would resurrect idea of publicly funded Chicago elections
The Latest
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at practice in July 2021.
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith a question mark for training camp because of contract status
It has long seemed a like a sure thing that the Bears would sign Smith to a contract extension, but it has bubbled into a significant concern.
By Jason Lieser
 
A man was found guilty of kidnapping a mall security guard and robbing phone stores Nov. 1, 2016 in suburban West Dundee.
City Hall
CHA to settle lawsuit with ‘poorest of the poor’ residents
For years, CHA failed to clearly notify residents that they might qualify for waivers for the housing authority’s minimum rent.
By Andy Grimm
 
Actor David Warner is pictured on the London set of “Work ... Is a Four Letter Word” in 1967.
Obituaries
David Warner, actor from ‘The Omen’ and ‘Titanic,’ dies at 80
Sci-fi fans knew him from Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits,” the computer movie “Tron,” Tim Burton’s remake of “Planet of the Apes,” and the “Star Trek” franchise.
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
An IT specialist performs a hacking demonstration at the International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France, on June 8.F
Other Views
America, we have a cybersecurity problem
Computers influence every dimension of our world. We have connected ourselves in every conceivable way, and we are vulnerable in myriad unforeseen ways.
By William Cooper
 
A sign is displayed on the front of the headquarters for Chicago Public Schools on Jan. 5, 2022.
Education
CPS to repay Illinois $10.9M annually for 8 years after funding mistake
The payment plan comes after months of discussions between CPS officials and the Illinois State Board of Education.
By Nader Issa
 