The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Other Views Commentary

We can all do our part to help refugees feel welcome, safe

This could look like volunteering to help Chicago-bound refugees learn to speak English, set up their new apartments, navigate the U.S. health system or adapt to the culture of their new home. It could look like monthly financial sponsorship.

By  Lora Kim Kwan
   
SHARE We can all do our part to help refugees feel welcome, safe
Celestine Mugisha (r) and his wife, Winniefred Akello, embrace at O’Hare International Airport in January 2020. They came to Chicago as part of the U.S. refugee resettlement program.

Celestine Mugisha (right) and his wife, Winniefred Akello, embrace at O’Hare International Airport in January 2020. They came to Chicago as part of the U.S. refugee resettlement program.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

For so many of us, Chicago is a home, a community, a place of belonging.

It is also a sanctuary city, and proud to be one. Roughly one in five Chicagoans are foreign-born. But to be a truly effective sanctuary for refugees, we need to make Chicago a home for all — especially the men and women who are fleeing here in the hope of finally knowing safety.

These refugees are often afraid. Everyone feels fear. It’s just an involuntary reaction we have to a threat or a danger. It’s a defense mechanism that kicks in so we have a better chance of escaping the threat we face to survive another day. But what happens when the threat never leaves? What happens when there’s no one and nothing to protect you and keep you safe?

For many refugees, this dire emotional situation is the norm. Whether they have come from war zones or extreme humanitarian crises, they have been in danger for extended periods of time.

Opinion bug

Opinion

These individuals were not asked or given a choice to leave, and they could not fight because the force persecuting them was too large. They fled for their lives. They fled to us.

For these refugees, humanitarian aid from global leaders like the United States is their only hope. We have the power to end the cycle of fear. All it takes is an offer of welcome that brings safety, security and peace to people whose lives have been consumed by fear. And, since 1979, World Relief has worked to welcome over 40,000 refugees in the Chicago area in precisely this way.

But the question remains: How do we create a culture of welcome and a community of safety for refugees, asylum seekers and displaced persons? It starts with recognizing exactly who these people are — and who they aren’t.

Refugees are not coming into the U.S. to take jobs or create problems for American citizens. They seek safety, and they have received a special form of protection from the United States government. These people aren’t dangerous; they have undergone a long and rigorous screening process.

So, if we want to be a country that welcomes refugees and asylum seekers, we need to create communities of safety that accept them for who they are. That means doing the work of supporting and assisting them in building the lives they want to build here.

This could look like volunteering to help Chicago-bound refugees learn to speak English, set up their new apartments, navigate the U.S. health system or adapt to the culture of their new home. It could look like monthly financial sponsorship.

Lora Kim Kwan.

Lora Kim Kwan.

Provided

The Chicagoland H.O.M.E. program, for instance, is centered around these specific needs, and its success is largely due to a vibrant community of volunteers and partner churches.

I think about the power of creating communities of safety whenever I think of Joshua Sherif. A pastor from Egypt who came to the United States as a refugee, Joshua Sherif recounted in his book The Stranger at Our Shore that “America was our refuge, our safe haven. And the American church in particular provided a new home and a new family when we had nothing.”

The church communities made him feel wanted and known. That’s what refugees need today. Communities of safety are in it for the long term, and are about building relationships that last.

But these communities need their own support. That’s why another part of the work we can do is supporting the communities that help refugees.

Chicago has already proven to be a cherished safe haven for tens of thousands of refugees. We have so many communities ready and waiting to welcome these men and women safely into their new home — so join us. Help us help them.

Refugees need an end to the cycle of fear. By creating communities of safety that welcome them, we can help them end it. I hope we all feel called to do so.

Lora Kim Kwan is the Group Facilitation and Case Specialist at World Relief Chicagoland.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds.Check out our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
I was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. I saw the horror unfold.
Oh, the places you’ll go in the ever-expanding Big Ten
Highland Park parade shooting: Stop the endless tragedies
Baseball should honor Larry Doby, another pioneer in integrating the sport
Darren Bailey should release his tax returns
This July 4, Americans must commit to fight back against assaults on our democracy
The Latest
Highland Park parade-goers flee as gunshots ring out in this screenshot from a video captured by Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet on the morning of July 4, 2022.
Suburban Chicago
I was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. I saw the horror unfold.
I just wanted to go to this parade and enjoy the day. And then the shooting started.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Boy hit in right shoulder by bullet that apparently fell from the sky in Humboldt Park
The child was in the backyard of his home in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street when he was hit around 10:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky shoots the puck.
Blackhawks
NHL mock draft: Canadiens face tough decision between Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky
Naive predictions for all 32 picks to be made during the first round Thursday, plus the Blackhawks’ top pick of 38th overall.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Why is mom paying bail for well-off man after his drug arrest?
The accused’s father and grandparents believe he should be handling the predicament on his own instead of letting his mother take charge.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and members of her campaign team wave to supporters outside Manny’s Deli in Chicago on primary election day last Tuesday.
City Hall
Anna Valencia, once a rising political star, weighs city clerk re-election after losing badly in secretary of state race
Former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias got 52.7% of the vote to Valencia’s 34.4% to succeed Jesse White as secretary of state.
By Fran Spielman
 