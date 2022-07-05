The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Weather News Metro/State

Heat advisory issued for Chicago Tuesday until storms bring some relief by evening

The heat index was expected to peak between 105 and 110 degrees in the afternoon.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Heat advisory issued for Chicago Tuesday until storms bring some relief by evening
Heat.png

A heat advisory has been issued for the Chicago area Tuesday, with the heat index reaching as high as 110 degrees before storms hit in the evening.

The advisory by the National Weather Service covers parts of northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois and is in effect until 8 p.m.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the weather service warned.

The heat index was expected to peak between 105 and 110 degrees in the afternoon, with storms forecast by the evening.Winds could gust to 70 mph with hail in some areas, the weather service said.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents to call 3-1-1 if they need help.

“It’s also important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors and our vulnerable populations when temperatures climb to extreme levels,” the office said in a statement.

Next Up In News
Highland Park parade shooter disguised himself in women’s clothes, planned for weeks: police
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre suspect believed to have been turned away from synagogue
Park Ridge family says off-duty Chicago cop pinned 14-year-old boy on the sidewalk and pressed knee against his back
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre gun was AR-15-style rifle bought legally in Illinois, authorities say
Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded
Highland Park parade shooting: ‘I just feel very bad,’ says uncle of suspected shooter
The Latest
Christopher Covelli, of the Lake County sheriff’s office, gives an update about the investigation into the Highland Park Independence Day Parade shooting.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooter disguised himself in women’s clothes, planned for weeks: police
Bobby Crimo used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack that was purchased legally, police said at a news conference Tuesday. But no motive was given.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Screen_Shot_2022_07_04_at_5.09.53_PM.png
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre suspect believed to have been turned away from synagogue
A Jewish security group says that, after seeing photos of Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, a Highland Park rabbi “recognized him” as the man turned away from a Passover service at his synagogue in April.
By Frank Main
 
Park_Ridge.jpeg
Suburban Chicago
Park Ridge family says off-duty Chicago cop pinned 14-year-old boy on the sidewalk and pressed knee against his back
The family said it believes the incident last Friday evening was racially motivated. The boy is of Puerto Rican descent and the man was white.
By Sophie Sherry
 
The FBI searches for evidence in Highland Park Tuesday morning.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre gun was AR-15-style rifle bought legally in Illinois, authorities say
Robert E. Crimo III bought the gun, officials said Tuesday. They didn’t provide details of where and when the gun was bought or the exact make and model of the ‘high-powered rifle.’
By Frank Main
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded
Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 