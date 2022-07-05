The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

Day after mass shooting, VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago, calls for assault weapons ban ‘to end this horror’

The nation’s first woman and person of color to occupy the vice president’s office struck a somber tone before thousands of teachers at McCormick Place while taking the first five minutes of her speech to condemn the massacre and push for “reasonable gun safety laws.”

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Day after mass shooting, VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago, calls for assault weapons ban ‘to end this horror’
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Tuesday at an annual meeting of the National Education Association at McCormick Place.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Tuesday at an annual meeting of the National Education Association at McCormick Place.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Vice President Kamala Harris called for tighter gun restrictions, including a nationwide ban on assault weapons, “to end this horror” during a Chicago appearance Tuesday evening, a day after a gunman killed seven and wounded dozens more at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park.

Harris’ trip to the city to speak at an annual meeting of the National Education Association was announced three days before America’s latest mass-casualty horror hit the North Shore suburb.

The nation’s first woman and person of color to occupy the vice president’s office struck a somber tone before thousands of teachers at McCormick Place while taking the first five minutes of her speech to condemn the massacre and push for “reasonable gun safety laws.”

Related

“Yesterday should have been the day to come together with family and friends to celebrate our nation’s independence. And instead, that community suffered a violent tragedy — children, parents, grandparents — victims to a senseless act of gun violence,” Harris said. “We all grieve for the lives that are forever changed in that community, including, of course, the students and the teachers of that community who have suffered great loss.

“We need to end this horror. We need to stop this violence And we must protect our communities from the terror of gun violence,” Harris said, noting that the Highland Park tragedy was the latest in a steady drumbeat of mass shooting terror across the U.S.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the National Education Association Representative Assembly at McCormick Place, Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the National Education Association Representative Assembly at McCormick Place, Tuesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

“Here we are and our nation is still mourning the loss of those 19 babies and their two teachers in Uvalde … Teachers should not have to practice barricading a classroom,” she said to massive applause. “Teachers should not have to know how to treat a gunshot wound. And teachers should not be told that lives would have been saved if only you had a gun.”

Harris touted the first significant gun regulations passed by Congress in 30 years and signed by President Joe Biden last month. The bipartisan legislation signed by Biden June 25 expands background checks for gun buyers younger than 21, sets aside millions of dollars to incentivize states to enact red-flag laws confiscating guns from people deemed dangerous by a judge, and stiffens penalties for straw purchasers.

But the White House has acknowledged those measures still likely won’t prevent future massacres similar to the one that has roiled the Chicago area.

“We have more to do,” Harris said. “Congress needs to have the courage to act, and renew the assault weapons ban. … An assault weapon is designed to kill a lot of human beings, quickly. There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America. We need reasonable gun safety laws.”

Delegates for the National Education Association cheer and applaud Vice President Kamala Harris as she speaks at McCormick Place, Tuesday.

Delegates for the National Education Association cheer and applaud Vice President Kamala Harris as she speaks at McCormick Place, Tuesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

For the remainder of her 25-minute speech to representatives of one of the largest labor unions in the country, Harris touted the administration’s education investments effort to boost union organizing.

In May, Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, after catastrophic gun violence hit those cities.

In a press briefing hours before Harris’ speech, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president hasn’t made plans to visit Highland Park, but she didn’t rule it out. Biden is scheduled to speak Wednesday in Ohio.

Biden issued a statement Monday saying he was “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.”

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
The quiet neighbor few noticed — but police say man planned a mass shooting for weeks
Dad of suspect in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre OK’d his seeking gun permit, state police say
Republican Bailey apologizes for telling public shortly after Highland Park massacre to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth
Here’s why we ran a photo of Highland Park shooting victims
Father killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre died shielding his 2 ½-year-old son
Alleged Highland Park gunman charged with 7 counts of murder
The Latest
Robert “Bobby” Crimo III’s car in the yard where he rented an apartment in Highwood.
Highland Park parade shooting
The quiet neighbor few noticed — but police say man planned a mass shooting for weeks
Although police say Bobby Crimo planned a mass shooting for weeks, his uncle Paul Crimo said he had no inkling the attack was coming.
By Mitch Dudek and Stefano Esposito
 
Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey, fifth from left in front row, speaks on a Facebook livestream from Skokie on Monday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Republican Bailey apologizes for telling public shortly after Highland Park massacre to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth
“The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then let’s move on and let’s celebrate — celebrate the independence of this nation,” state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said on Monday 90 minutes after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 wounded.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Eloy Jimenez will return to the White Sox lineup soon.
White Sox
Eloy’s coming: Jimenez return to White Sox imminent; Grandal due after All-Star break
There shall be no more injury excuses when White Sox return to full health.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Highland Park parade shooting
Here’s why we ran a photo of Highland Park shooting victims
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet was at the Highland Park parade when the shooting started, and we debated whether to use her photos of the dead. We decided to use one, and put it behind a click-to-view warning module. Here’s our reasoning.
By Jennifer Kho
 
Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the mass shooting Monday at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. But Kevin McCarthy used his body to shield his son Aiden, 2½, who survived and will live with his grandparents.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre died shielding his 2 ½-year-old son
Kevin McCarthy’s father-in-law said Tuesday that McCarthy, killed along with his wife Irina, “had Aiden under his body when he was shot.” The boy told the grandfather when he picked him up from the police: “Mommy and Daddy are coming soon.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 