The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Suburban Chicago

Katherine Goldstein, Highland Park parade victim, remembered as a devoted mother, bird lover

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, was among those who were killed during a mass shooting at the suburban Fourth of July parade.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE Katherine Goldstein, Highland Park parade victim, remembered as a devoted mother, bird lover
Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park on Tuesday, a day after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing a semi-automatic rifle from a rooftop on a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park on Tuesday, a day after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing a semi-automatic rifle from a rooftop on a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Katherine Goldstein, one of the seven people killed when a gunman fired down from a rooftop at people attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, was a loving mother and friend and avid bird-watcher, her friend Jill Kirshenbaum said Wednesday.

Kirshenbaum said she got to know Mrs. Goldstein, 64, while their daughters were in middle school in Highland Park.

They got to know each other on an overnight trip for a STEM-related activity their daughters participated in.

Kirshenbaum said Mrs. Goldstein talked about how much she loved birds and the bird-watching trips that her family would take.

“She was a bird lover,” said Kirshenbaum, who called her friend “the kindest, sweetest.”

Mrs. Goldstein’s family didn’t want to comment Wednesday.

Kirshenbaum said she knew Mrs. Goldstein as a mother and wants people to remember how much she cared about her children and “how much she cared about their future. How much she wanted them to succeed. How much she believed in them. She really loved her family.”

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Highland Park sidebar

Highland Park parade shooting coverage

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Highland Park parade shooting victim Stephen Straus ‘tried to live every day to its fullest’
Father killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre died shielding his 2 ½-year-old son
Eduardo Uvaldo, killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre, remembered as a ‘wonderful grandfather’
Highland Park suspect confessed to July 4 massacre, drove to Wisconsin but opted not to shoot there, prosecutors say
Highland Park parade massacre gun was a Smith & Wesson M&P15 semiautomatic rifle
Highland Park shooting: Paradegoers who left items behind as they fled can pick them up at Highland Park High School
The Latest
MH_101_SL_2709_0096_RT.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Moonhaven’: Clunky sci-fi series revolves around a lunar colony fraught with mystery
While visually arresting, the AMC+ show is overstuffed with soap opera melodramatics and murky battle scenes.
By Richard Roeper
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Person arrested following threat that someone was “going to do harm” to visitors at Brookfield Zoo
The person was charged with one count of disorderly conduct after authorities tracked her to a home in Chicago.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Financial adviser Stephen Straus, who was killed in the July 4 Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting victim Stephen Straus ‘tried to live every day to its fullest’
At 88, he was still working as a financial adviser. “He was so smart and so funny,” financial columnist Terry Savage said. “Anyone that had him as a financial adviser was lucky.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Elvira, a bracco Italiano, competes in the 24-inch class at the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on, June 18, 2022, in New York.
Entertainment and Culture
American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco Italiano
The bracco (pronounced BRAH’-koh) goes back more than two millennia in Europe but wasn’t brought to the U.S. until the mid-1990s, according to the AKC. It’s sometimes called the Italian pointer or Italian pointing dog.
By Jennifer Peltz | Associated Press
 
Eddie Goldman had 175 tackles, 13 sacks and 18 tackles-for-loss in his six seasons with the Bears.
Bears
Falcons sign ex-Bears NT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal
The 2015 second-round draft pick was one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL in his first five seasons. But a downturn in production and the transition to a 4-3 defense under Matt Eberflus made him expendable to new GM Ryan Poles.
By Mark Potash
 