The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Ask the Doctors Age Well Well

Ask the Doctors: For older adults, fall-proofing a home can help prevent injuries

Every year, 36 million adults over 65 suffer a fall in the United States, with more than three million ending up in an emergency room, over 800,000 needing hospitalization and 32,000 dying.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: For older adults, fall-proofing a home can help prevent injuries
To help make a home safer, clear floors of clutter such as cords someone might trip over.

To help make a home safer, clear floors of clutter such as cords someone might trip over.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: My dad is 77 and still steady on his feet. But he tripped on a throw rug recently and sprained his wrist. He won’t let me declutter his house, and he won’t get serious about preventing another fall. Can you please explain how falls are dangerous for older adults and ways to prevent them?

Dear Reader: Falling — a danger at any age — is the leading cause of preventable injury in the United States and, for all injury-related deaths, second only to motor vehicle accidents.

For older adults, it’s a particular danger. Every year, 36 million adults over 65 suffer a fall in the United States, with more than three million ending up in an emergency room, more than 800,000 needing hospitalization and 32,000 dying.

Some of the injuries are from head trauma or internal bleeding. But suffering a fracture in a fall also can take a toll, with prolonged immobility, a risk factor for respiratory and other infections.

For some older adults, balance and stability issues cause their falls. Declining strength and flexibility as well as poor vision also can play a role.

As happened with your dad, falls also can involve obstacles and conditions in the home and environment, like tripping hazards such as loose carpets and rugs, slick wood floors, electrical cords, unsteady tables or chairs, toilet seats that are too low and slippery tubs and showers.

Dim lighting, ill-fitting or slippery footwear and not putting on your glasses add to the risk.

Outdoors, a steep driveway, uneven walkways and wet or icy conditions can lead to a fall.

It’s not unusual for older adults to resist assistance, which they can see as a loss of independence. You might have better luck persuading your dad to accept your help if you discuss fall-proofing his home as a way to protect and prolong his autonomy. If he agrees, start with the flooring issues that already affected him. Then, room by room, identify potential dangers.

Make sure floors are free of clutter and trip hazards. Stairs should have secure handrails on both sides. All areas, indoors and outside, need to be brightly lighted.

Install grab bars and slip-proof surfaces in the bathrooms. A sturdy shower chair and a handheld showerhead reduce the risk of a fall while bathing.

And, if possible, persuade him to use a medical-alert device he can use to summon help in an emergency.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are internists at UCLA Health.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Caffeine sensitivity grows as people age
Ask the Doctors: Lifestyle choices can help prevent fatty liver disease
Ask the Doctors: Eating better, moving more help reduce Type 2 diabetes risk
Ask the Doctors: Neonatal jaundice a common condition and generally not indicator of health issue
Ask the Doctors: SIBO, similar to IBS, affects the small intestine
Ask the Doctors: Norovirus easy to spread, difficult to kill
The Latest
leagu_stl_5_h.jpg
Movies and TV
‘A League Of Their Own,’ a warmhearted comedy and classic baseball movie, turns 30
Women lead the lineup — and show impressive skills on the field — in the enduring 1992 hit.
By Richard Roeper
 
Police officers investigate in downtown Highland Park after a gunman fired from a rooftop at people gathered for the suburb’s Fourth of July parade on Monday, killing seven and wounding dozens.
Photography
Picture Chicago: must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week
The weekend began with fireworks, but two mass shootings on the Fourth of July in Highland Park and Chicago turned celebrations into grieving.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A view along the Gold-Medal stretch of the Fryingpan River in western Colorado.
Outdoors
Snapshots and vignettes from western Colorado of trout fishing, hiking and sightseeing
Vignettes or snapshots of fishing, hiking and sightseeing in western Colorado, a different space for a flatlander.
By Dale Bowman
 
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister’s office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020.
News
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s ex-prime minister, assassinated during a speech
Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, hospital officials said.
By Associated Press
 
A woman was shot May 30, 2022.
Crime
Man killed in Chatham shooting
No arrests have been made.
By Sun-Times Wire
 