Bicyclist killed Thursday in East Side hit-and-run

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help after a bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning on the East Side.
About 6:15 a.m., the bicyclist suffered fatal injuries after being struck by someone driving a black SUV in the9900 block of South Avenue L, Chicago police said.
The vehicle did not stop after the crash, according to police.
Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
