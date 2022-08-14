Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You see better ways to earn money; and better ways to use whatever you already have in terms of possessions or your wealth. This is because you are open to better ways of doing things, ways that are more efficient, more cost-effective and just smarter!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have a lot of energy to work hard because you are focused, in addition to which you have endurance and perseverance. Whatever you do, it’s important to know that if what you do benefits others as well as yourself, you will reap greater rewards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do not feel diminished because someone older or more experienced criticizes you. You are who you are and that’s all you have to worry about. Your own self-respect. Ironically, something that you are working on behind the scenes is improving.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be happy that your efforts to deal with groups, clubs, organizations or friends will be fruitful. Whatever you are doing will encourage others to give it their best shot — and the result might be something better for everyone. People will listen to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your ambition is strong . You’re determined to achieve your aims, which is why you won’t stop until you’re happy with your results. Fortunately, with the sun and Venus in your sign, you are empowered and you are charming. (Small wonder everything will go your way.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will be effective in your attempts to make travel plans or do something related to medical matters, the law or higher education. In large measure, the reason you will be effective is you are purposeful, determined and unswerving in your motivation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you encounter disputes with someone about shared property, inheritances or insurance issues, very likely, you will win the argument because you are determined. Furthermore, the placement of the sun and Venus in your chart right now promotes your popularity with others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You look good to people because the sun is casting you in a flattering spotlight. Therefore, you will hold your own with someone who might be demanding. Try to see things from their perspective. On the other hand, there are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will accomplish a lot because you are relentless. It will be easy for you to keep up a sustained effort for a long time doing whatever you want to do. Note: If you work for the benefit of others as well as yourself, your rewards will be greater.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to practice how to improve a technique or a particular skill whether it’s in the arts or sports or in any activity that you want to master. Whatever you do might also benefit others, especially young people. If so, you really win!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Look for ways to make improvements around home because you can do this. Repairs, renovations and redoing anything to make it look better will please you. You might also help someone else and their efforts to make improvements. If so, it will be a win-win situation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you are convincing, in part because you understand your own motivations and you understand the motivations of others. It’s almost as if you have X-ray vision and so you see the subtext of things and why people want to do what they do.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian, author Steve Martin (1945) shares your birthday . You are alert and quick to assess what is happening. You have a witty sense of humor and excellent communication skills. You are interested in many things. You are in the first year of a new nine-year cycle. Stay light on your feet. Be curious and ready to explore new opportunities and directions.

