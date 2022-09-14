Reproductive freedom another good reason to stay in Illinois for college

‘Tis the season for high school seniors to decide on their list of college applications. Many high school juniors are beginning their explorations of higher ed options. A word of warning: Among the usual criteria, please add one that may be the most important of all: How’s the health care? In particular, how is the reproductive health care?

While I endorse that students should affirm their self-worth and the value of intimate relationships by making careful choices about sexual behavior, they need advice and support along the way. Youth often feel more comfortable seeking reproductive counseling from campus health care professionals outside of their family unit. The state should not put restrictions on those conversations. Post Roe v. Wade, many states have imposed themselves into these intimate counseling sessions. Several more are poised to do so.

I’ll be blunt. It’s not a healthy choice to send students to college in those states.

In many states, anti-abortion laws have far-reaching consequences for reproductive care. Counselors who might provide information on safe and reliable abortion pills fear being sued. And while counselors know that “day-after” Plan B pills prevent fertilization rather than initiating an abortion, these health care providers, for their legal safety, might avoid recommending this form of birth control.

Another consequence of state barriers to reproductive freedom is that many faculty members will leave those repressive states. New faculty prospects may select other options.

The solution? Stay in Illinois for college. I can cite many additional reasons for doing so: the high quality of education, the variety of higher ed choices and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s support for educational opportunities for all. Now, put at the top of the list Illinois’ protection of reproductive rights. Avoid the nightmare of an 18-year-old stranded in a state where she has nowhere to turn when she sees those double vertical lines on the home pregnancy test.

Elaine Maimon, former president, Governors State University

First responders, military should be fired if they were Capitol rioters

Ben Jealous rightfully supports holding people accountable for participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection by not allowing them to hold a public office if found guilty.

Let’s expand the concept of “public office” to include anyone who took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution.In addition to those in elected positions, if first responders were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 attacking our government and their fellow officers, their “insurrection or rebellion” was egregious.Current members of the military found to be part of the mob should likewise be expelled from their positions.

Bar them from any public sector employment with the government they so obviously disdain.

Dwain Thomas, River North

