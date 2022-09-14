The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Reproductive freedom another good reason to stay in Illinois for college

In many states anti-abortion laws have far-reaching consequences for reproductive care. Counselors who might provide information on safe and reliable abortion pills fear being sued.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A person walks around the campus of University of Illinois Chicago Friday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2020.

‘Tis the season for high school seniors to decide on their list of college applications. Many high school juniors are beginning their explorations of higher ed options. A word of warning: Among the usual criteria, please add one that may be the most important of all: How’s the health care? In particular, how is the reproductive health care?

While I endorse that students should affirm their self-worth and the value of intimate relationships by making careful choices about sexual behavior, they need advice and support along the way. Youth often feel more comfortable seeking reproductive counseling from campus health care professionals outside of their family unit. The state should not put restrictions on those conversations. Post Roe v. Wade, many states have imposed themselves into these intimate counseling sessions. Several more are poised to do so.

I’ll be blunt. It’s not a healthy choice to send students to college in those states.

In many states, anti-abortion laws have far-reaching consequences for reproductive care. Counselors who might provide information on safe and reliable abortion pills fear being sued. And while counselors know that “day-after” Plan B pills prevent fertilization rather than initiating an abortion, these health care providers, for their legal safety, might avoid recommending this form of birth control.

Another consequence of state barriers to reproductive freedom is that many faculty members will leave those repressive states. New faculty prospects may select other options.

The solution? Stay in Illinois for college. I can cite many additional reasons for doing so: the high quality of education, the variety of higher ed choices and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s support for educational opportunities for all. Now, put at the top of the list Illinois’ protection of reproductive rights. Avoid the nightmare of an 18-year-old stranded in a state where she has nowhere to turn when she sees those double vertical lines on the home pregnancy test.

Elaine Maimon, former president, Governors State University

First responders, military should be fired if they were Capitol rioters

Ben Jealous rightfully supports holding people accountable for participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection by not allowing them to hold a public office if found guilty.

Let’s expand the concept of “public office” to include anyone who took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution.In addition to those in elected positions, if first responders were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 attacking our government and their fellow officers, their “insurrection or rebellion” was egregious.Current members of the military found to be part of the mob should likewise be expelled from their positions.

Bar them from any public sector employment with the government they so obviously disdain.

Dwain Thomas, River North

The ‘mistake on the lake’ gets a retake as agency seeks to re-envision Lakeside Center
Don’t take American democracy for granted
Democracy is in crisis, and America must address that
Pity the poor, wounded MAGA Republicans
It’s possible to be excited about Justin Fields AND admit that mean, old Mike Martz was right. No, really.
Chief Justice Roberts must face, and fix, public mistrust of Supreme Court
Marian Catholic’s Kyle Thomas (2) about to stiff arm Leo’s Jamari Winters (16).
High School Football
Surprise, surprise: The unexpected undefeated and winless high school football teams
Here’s a look at six teams that have surprised by starting 3-0 or 0-3: Three teams that have an excellent shot at the playoffs and three that have a tough road ahead.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA Finals.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
A’ja Wilson has Aces one victory from first WNBA championship
Wilson has been nearly unstoppable this season on both ends of the court, winning both the WNBA’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Nike released the United States’ World Cup jerseys Thursday, including a mostly white design for home matches that was criticized in advance by a pair of American players and some fans.
Soccer
U.S. World Cup uniforms get bland reception
“We know that our products always will elicit response,” Nike executive Aaron Barnett said.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
An Amtrak train bound for Chicago.
Transportation
Railroad strike averted: With tentative deal, Metra trains may run as scheduled
President Joe Biden says a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could’ve been devastating to the economy before the midterm elections.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Roger Federer waves to the crowd at the 2020 Australian Open.
Tennis
Roger Federer announces his retirement from tennis
Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 — he has had a series of knee operations — and so in that sense, the news is not surprising.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 