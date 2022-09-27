New mixed-income apartments open in Bronzeville: ‘I am blessed to be part of something so grand’

Sarah Owens, a crossing guard who has lived in CHA housing for 14 years, is now a “proud new resident” of 508 Pershing.

Community leaders joined residents Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new 53-unit, $24.3 million mixed-income development in Bronzeville.

“I am blessed to be part of something so grand,” Owens said. “From the floors, to the ceilings to the people.”

“For the first time,” Owens said, “I put out my welcome mat here at 508 E. Pershing, because to me, this is a place that I can call home.”

The development was born of partnerships between UnitedHealthcare, The Community Builders, Granite Development, Ujima, the city of Chicago, Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward) and the Chicago Housing Authority.

The building has 24 units dedicated to low-income housing, 20 set aside for income-based rent and 16 market-rate units.

A year-and-a-half after breaking ground on the building, nearly all of the units are occupied.

“Just as diverse environments are usually vibrant, growing communities, diverse populations contribute to this growth,” said Tracey Scott, CEO of the CHA. “So when we talk about mixed income, it’s about rebuilding the village where everyone is welcome and making a difference.”

The building has a variety of amenities that contribute to the community aspect of 508 Pershing’s mission, including a community lounge and terrace, fitness center, yoga studio, game room and dog spa.

“This is about community,” Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara said. “It’s not just about housing, and I say that as the Housing commissioner. We know that people need more than housing in their lives.”

The 50 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments features vinyl flooring, window walls, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryers, dishwashers and storage.

Resident services offers “Community Life” areas that include workforce development, asset building, community engagement, youth development, education and health and wellness.

“508 Pershing serves as a tangible reminder that government and private entities share a common mission of building stronger communities,” Ald. King said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “And this is a great example of how it’s done.”

King said the Bronzeville building will help lead a revitalization in the historically Black neighborhood.

“As many of you probably know, Bronzeville was once the center of life for Black Chicagoans,” she said. “It’s where we lived. It’s where we shopped. It’s where we worked and dined. It’s where we gathered together. It was where we were relegated to, but we made it as part of our community. As Bronzeville continues to be revitalized, we are happy to add 508 Pershing to a cadre of developments that have come into this community.”