The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

New mixed-income apartments open in Bronzeville: ‘I am blessed to be part of something so grand’

508 E. Pershing, a 53-unit development, has a game room, fitness center and dog spa.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE New mixed-income apartments open in Bronzeville: ‘I am blessed to be part of something so grand’
The view Tuesday from the 4th floor lounge at 508 Pershing, a new 53-unit mixed-income housing development at 508 E. Pershing Road in Bronzeville.

The view Tuesday from the 4th floor lounge at 508 Pershing, a new 53-unit mixed-income housing development at 508 E. Pershing Road in Bronzeville.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Sarah Owens, a crossing guard who has lived in CHA housing for 14 years, is now a “proud new resident” of 508 Pershing.

Community leaders joined residents Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new 53-unit, $24.3 million mixed-income development in Bronzeville.

“I am blessed to be part of something so grand,” Owens said. “From the floors, to the ceilings to the people.”

“For the first time,” Owens said, “I put out my welcome mat here at 508 E. Pershing, because to me, this is a place that I can call home.”

The development was born of partnerships between UnitedHealthcare, The Community Builders, Granite Development, Ujima, the city of Chicago, Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward) and the Chicago Housing Authority.

The building has 24 units dedicated to low-income housing, 20 set aside for income-based rent and 16 market-rate units.

A year-and-a-half after breaking ground on the building, nearly all of the units are occupied.

“Just as diverse environments are usually vibrant, growing communities, diverse populations contribute to this growth,” said Tracey Scott, CEO of the CHA. “So when we talk about mixed income, it’s about rebuilding the village where everyone is welcome and making a difference.”

The building has a variety of amenities that contribute to the community aspect of 508 Pershing’s mission, including a community lounge and terrace, fitness center, yoga studio, game room and dog spa.

“This is about community,” Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara said. “It’s not just about housing, and I say that as the Housing commissioner. We know that people need more than housing in their lives.”

The 50 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments features vinyl flooring, window walls, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryers, dishwashers and storage.

Resident services offers “Community Life” areas that include workforce development, asset building, community engagement, youth development, education and health and wellness.

“508 Pershing serves as a tangible reminder that government and private entities share a common mission of building stronger communities,” Ald. King said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “And this is a great example of how it’s done.”

King said the Bronzeville building will help lead a revitalization in the historically Black neighborhood.

“As many of you probably know, Bronzeville was once the center of life for Black Chicagoans,” she said. “It’s where we lived. It’s where we shopped. It’s where we worked and dined. It’s where we gathered together. It was where we were relegated to, but we made it as part of our community. As Bronzeville continues to be revitalized, we are happy to add 508 Pershing to a cadre of developments that have come into this community.”

Next Up In News
Eight-week health and fitness challenge kicks off in Garfield Park
Brad Lynch, award-winning Chicago architect, dies at 64
Lawmaker to block $50M for Near South Side high school until Lightfoot, CPS address community concerns
Does Chicago have the tech workforce to satisfy Google’s massive appetite?
Man killed in South Side shooting
Metra billboard sparks alternative, grim interpretation on social media
The Latest
Instructor Seobia Rivers leads a cardio kickboxing class Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at the Garfield Fieldhouse.
News
Eight-week health and fitness challenge kicks off in Garfield Park
Participants will take fitness classes and healthy cooking classes; ‘I’ve never known anything specifically geared toward the health and wellness of the community like this,’ said one organizer
By Michael Loria
 
The_Greatest_Beer_Run_Ever_Photo_0103.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Zac Efron takes Pabst to Vietnam, brings home heavy-handed messages
Wartime story, while well-intentioned, just feels forced.
By Richard Roeper
 
DDA0C468_D617_4D28_B4D6_2EBDB7E28577.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Brad Lynch, award-winning Chicago architect, dies at 64
The outgoing and avuncular Lynch was first drawn to Chicago in 1967 when he visited the city from his home in Wisconsin to see the Picasso sculpture.
By Lee Bey
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is done for the season.
White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson won’t play again in 2022
Right-hander Michael Kopech is also done for the year.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
In that pivotal May 9 game, the White Sox opened a 4-1 lead over the Guardians after Gavin Sheets’ three-run homer in the first inning.
White Sox
Pinpointing what went wrong in a lost White Sox season
Organizationally, they wanted to change the game, but they’re the ones who changed. They got paid. They got sloppy. They got lazy.
By Laurence Holmes
 