Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
The man, 24, was near a sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when someone fired shots, hitting him in the arm and the chest, police.
A man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.
He went to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
