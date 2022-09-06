The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Downtown’s endangered Century and Consumers buildings deserve landmark status

The city is making the right move by standing up to the feds and formally arguing that the towers are historically and architecturally important.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Downtown’s endangered Century and Consumers buildings deserve landmark status
The Century and Consumers Buildings located at 202 S. State St. and 220 S. State St. is located int he heart of The Loop but years of deferred maintenance is concerning.

City officials will seek landmark status to protect the Century and Consumers Buildings, 202 S. State St. and 220 S. State St., from demolition by the federal government.

Eric Allix Rogers for Preservation Chicago

We’re glad that two early downtown skyscrapers marked for demolition by the federal government might take a significant step toward landmark status this week.

City planning department staffers are set to ask the Commission on Chicago Landmarks on Thursday to grant a preliminary designation to the Century and Consumers buildings, 202 and 220 S. State St.

The long-vacant early 20th century skyscrapers owned by the U.S. General Services Administration were put in demolition’s path last spring when U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., earmarked $52 million to replace the towers with a security plaza aimed at protecting the nearby Dirksen federal courthouse.

The decision to demolish the buildings was made after federal judges at the Dirksen raised concerns that the structures, if reoccupied, created a security hazard.

Editorials bug

Editorials

On its face, landmark status alone might not automatically block the federal government from razing the buildings.

But the city is making the right move by standing up to the feds and formally arguing the towers are historically and architecturally important, and, once redeveloped, are worth more to State Street and downtown than a glorified vacant lot posing as a security feature.

The landmarks commission will be asked to vote on two separate designations, one for each tower.

The Century Building designation would cover all outside elevations of the 1915 building designed by Holabird & Root, including first- and second-floor exteriors that were remodeled in 1952.

The Consumers Building designation would also cover exteriors and rooflines, but also the interior main entrance vestibule and elevator lobby of the building, built in 1913 and designed by Jenny, Mundie & Jensen.

A lobby staircase to the second floor and a marble-detailed, barrel-vaulted staircase to the basement would also be included in the designation.

Meanwhile, a planning department spokesperson remained mum on the city’s aims in seeking landmark status for the structures.

And this is a potential good sign: A federal GSA spokesperson said the agency “is formally neutral on the Commission’s proposal to designate the buildings as landmarks,” but added “such a designation is not inconsistent with the manner in which the buildings are characterized and protected under the [National Historic Preservation Act].”

The act requires the GSA to conduct studies and seek alternatives to demolition for federally-owned historic properties.

If the landmarks commission votes in favor of the designations, the GSA has between 45 and 120 days to respond.

That response, we hope, will be something that ultimately helps save the two buildings.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Bring reckless driving to a screeching halt
With U.S. life expectancy down again, we must take stock of our health
America should honor our election workers this Labor Day
Biden’s call to save democracy was a message nation needed to hear
Can urban farms become sustainable businesses Chicagoans can depend on?
City must find answers for unwise policy of overworking cops
The Latest
Sun_Times_files.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in West Pullman
The man was in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Miguel Cairo (left) and Tony La Russa.
White Sox
White Sox winning — and having more fun — in first week of September
“It’s our clubhouse now and we have to do what’s necessary to get the work done,” Michael Kopech said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Traffic makes it ways into the city on the I-290 into downtown, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Editorials
Bring reckless driving to a screeching halt
There were an estimated 280 traffic fatalities in the state during the first quarter of 2022. Ignore the requests — slow down, buckle up, stop looking at texts and sober up before jumping behind wheel — and more lives will be lost.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Rainbow PUSH Coalition acting National Executive Director Bishop Tavis Grant II speaks outside Cook County Temporary Juvenile Detention Center on Aug. 25, 2022. The faith leader will now be in charge of the organization’s headquarters and affiliates.
Chicago
Temporary national executive director appointed at Rainbow PUSH Coalition amid group’s ‘transition’
Bishop Tavis Grant has been appointed acting national executive director of the organization that was founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.
By Mariah Rush
 
March For Lives Activists Rally With Uvalde Families To Call On Governor Abbott To Increase Gun Safety Measures
Other Views
How do we talk to our children about gun violence?
It’s a question I have grappled with most of my adult life, first as a Chicago Public Schools teacher and later as a parent.
By Gina Caneva
 