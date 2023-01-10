Chicago Boat Show comes back, plus the Travel and Adventure Show & Ikes’ outdoor show in Hobart
The Chicago Boat Show returns for the first time in three years. The weekend also includes the Travel and Adventure Show in Rosemont and the Izaak Walton Outdoor Show in Hobart, Indiana.
First of all, the master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets is at chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/23/23475295/outdoors-shows-classes-swap-meets-chicago-back-big-time-2023.
- The big one for Go & Show this week is the Chicago Boat Show. For the first time in three years, “The Boat Show” returns on Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 11-15, at McCormick Place South. I find something comforting in a big show returning after the pandemic. I’m hoping to be there on opening day tomorrow.
- The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show is Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15, at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. I hope to make it for opening day, there’s some quirky things I want to check out.
- The Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show is Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15, at 4700 W. 49th Avenue in Hobart, Ind. For more, call (219) 263-3358. Not sure yet, if I will make it there, probably should in support of the Ikes.
