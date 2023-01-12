The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
NFL picks Atlanta as neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

By  Associated Press
   
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game.

Danny Karnik/AP

NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.

The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have been the top seed with a victory over the Bengals.

The Buffalo-Cincinnati game Jan. 2 was halted in the first quarter after Hamlin collapsed and was resuscitated on the field. He was released from a hospital nine days later, after returning to Buffalo. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

The NFL said Thursday that Atlanta was designated as a potential backup postseason site before the 2022 season. All other potential matchups in the AFC title game will be played on the higher seed’s home field.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC championship game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance.”

Emergency crews search the scene of a building collapse Jan. 12, 2023 in Bronzeville.
News
Worker hospitalized in ‘grave’ condition after building collapse in Bronzeville
The collapse occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, Chicago fire officials said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch Jr. speaks during a news conference in the courtyard of the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020.
Politics
Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to leave Justice Department early this year
Lausch has been Chicago’s U.S. Attorney since late 2017 and has overseen the major public corruption investigations that have led to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, as well as charges against many others.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is running for re-election, reacts during the Disability Mayoral Candidates’ Forum on Saturday.
Politics
CPS IG investigating Lightfoot campaign for emailing teachers to recruit students as campaign volunteers
“CPS OIG has opened an investigation into this matter and we are currently gathering information to determine which, if any, policies have been violated,” CPS IG Will Fletcher said in a statement.
By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa
 
Dalen Terry
Bulls
Bulls rookie Dalen Terry trying his best to patiently wait his turn
The high-energy 18th overall draft pick has never ridden the bench at any point in his basketball life. So while this season remains all new to him, Terry is doing his best to lean on people around him to help him figure it out.
By Joe Cowley
 
Symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, or RA include stiffness, swelling and tenderness or pain in the joints, often on both sides of the body.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Rheumatoid arthritis patients can have higher risk of mild cognitive impairment
Symptoms include stiffness, swelling and tenderness or pain in the joints, often on both sides of the body.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 