Musician David Crosby, co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies at 81

David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist who co-founded two of the 1960s’ most influential folk-rock bands, has died. He was 81.

Crosby died after battling a long illness, according to a statement released by his family on Thursday evening.

In the statement published on Variety.com his family wrote of his passing: “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

Crosby, along with Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, Gene Clark and Michael Clarke, made a profound impact on 1960s folk rock as The Byrds, a band whose signature harmonies fueled iconic hits including “Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There is a Season), a melodic cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Eight Miles High” and “All I Really Want to Do.”

Crosby departed the band in 1967, joining Graham Nash and Stephen Stills in what would become his lifelong project: Crosby, Stills and Nash (and for a time Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, with the addition of Neil Young in 1969). Iconic hits for the band included “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” and “Marrakech Express.” The band would disband and regroup over the years for various concert appearances.

On Facebook, Graham Nash remembered his friend and bandmate with a lengthy post, recalling their often-tumultuous relationship.

” I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years,” Nash wrote. “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.”

The cap-wearing, white-haired and bearded Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times, as a member of the Byrds (in 1991) and as Crosby, Stills & Nash (in 1997).

In November, Crosby released his latest song, “Guinnevere” from his first-ever solo live CD/DVD set “David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre.”

More to come...