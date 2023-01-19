The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Musician David Crosby, co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies at 81

The singer, songwriter and guitarist also co-founded ’60s folk-rockers The Byrds.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Musician David Crosby, co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies at 81
Musician David Crosby performs onstage at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Nov. 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Crosby died Thursday at the age of 81.&nbsp;

Musician David Crosby performs onstage at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Nov. 9, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. Crosby died Thursday at the age of 81.

Getty

David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist who co-founded two of the 1960s’ most influential folk-rock bands, has died. He was 81.

Crosby died after battling a long illness, according to a statement released by his family on Thursday evening.

In the statement published on Variety.com his family wrote of his passing: “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

Crosby, along with Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, Gene Clark and Michael Clarke, made a profound impact on 1960s folk rock as The Byrds, a band whose signature harmonies fueled iconic hits including “Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There is a Season), a melodic cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Eight Miles High” and “All I Really Want to Do.”

Crosby departed the band in 1967, joining Graham Nash and Stephen Stills in what would become his lifelong project: Crosby, Stills and Nash (and for a time Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, with the addition of Neil Young in 1969). Iconic hits for the band included “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” and “Marrakech Express.” The band would disband and regroup over the years for various concert appearances.

On Facebook, Graham Nash remembered his friend and bandmate with a lengthy post, recalling their often-tumultuous relationship.

” I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years,” Nash wrote. “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.”

The cap-wearing, white-haired and bearded Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times, as a member of the Byrds (in 1991) and as Crosby, Stills & Nash (in 1997).

In November, Crosby released his latest song, “Guinnevere” from his first-ever solo live CD/DVD set “David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre.”

More to come...

Next Up In Entertainment
Music Box cancels screening of film called ‘transphobic’
Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: What to know, what to expect
Composer, trumpeter Terence Blanchard receiving yearlong Lincoln Center celebration
‘Chicago’ has plenty of razzle, needs a little more dazzle in 25th anniversary tour
Lunar New Year desserts: from traditional to whimsical
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in ‘Rust’ set shooting
The Latest
Max.jpeg
Transportation
Boeing ordered to be arraigned on felony charge in Max crashes
The ruling by a judge in Texas came after relatives of some of the victims said the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without first notifying the families.
By Associated Press
 
The failure to teach kids the basics of reading — despite widespread scientific and scholarly consensus about the best way — has dragged on year after year and decade after decade.
Columnists
Will schools finally teach our kids to read?
Even before the dramatic learning loss caused by COVID-19, only one-third of American fourth and eighth graders were reading at grade level. The alternatives to phonics were all supposed to be liberating and fun and empowering for children. Instead, they did terrible, avoidable harm.
By Mona Charen
 
image003.jpg
Transportation
Illinois Tollway H.E.L.P. trucks get new look
The trucks have a new livery that introduces GEICO as the exclusive sponsor of the program, which assisted more than 27,000 drivers in 2022.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey will step down after this season.
College Sports
Mike Brey will retire as Notre Dame men’s basketball coach
The 63-year-old Brey arrived in July 2000, taking over a stagnant program and guiding it back to national prominence and title contention in two different conferences.
By Associated Press
 
DCFS_05XX19_06.JPG
Metro/State
State Officials Sued for Allowing Foster Children to Languish in Juvenile Detention
The lawsuit against the Department of Children and Family Services officials comes after an investigation by the Illinois Answers Project found that the problem was only getting worse.
By David Jackson | Illinois Answers Project and Rachel Hinton | Illinois Answers Project
 