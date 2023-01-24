Shed of the Week begins early for another season

Tom Jeffries starts Shed of the Week early with a one-sided find Friday in Lake County.

“Earliest I have ever found a shed in northern Illinois,” he emailed.

Whitetails shed their antlers annually, peaking in mid-February in Illinois.

“He’s a 14-pointer, and I think he may still be carrying the other side,” Jeffries emailed.

The buck was a 10-point main frame.

I don’t know if it is the mild weather or not, but two notes came Friday on sheds.

SOTW, the celebration of shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy, either Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times or in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).