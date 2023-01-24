The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Shed of the Week begins early for another season

Tom Jeffries gets Shed of the Week going early with a big find.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Shed of the Week begins early for another season
One side of a good rack in an early find of a shed antler. Provided by Tom Jeffries

One side of a good rack in an early find of a shed antler.

Provided by Tom Jeffries

Tom Jeffries starts Shed of the Week early with a one-sided find Friday in Lake County.

“Earliest I have ever found a shed in northern Illinois,” he emailed.

Whitetails shed their antlers annually, peaking in mid-February in Illinois.

“He’s a 14-pointer, and I think he may still be carrying the other side,” Jeffries emailed.

The buck was a 10-point main frame.

I don’t know if it is the mild weather or not, but two notes came Friday on sheds.

SOTW, the celebration of shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy, either Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times or in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Vet DeMar DeRozan hits milestone in Bulls’ 111-100 victory against Hawks
Gov. J.B. Pritzker appoints former Downstate legislator as IDNR director
More games mean more injuries
Still some uncertainty with Bulls forward Javonte Green’s knee
Defenseman Ian Mitchell trying to make most of opportunities with Blackhawks
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez still resisting DH duty
The Latest
Five people were shot, two fatally, Jan. 23, 2023 in the South Shore neighborhood.
Crime
2 killed, teen among 5 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago
Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a mass shooting on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Widow quickly disposes of late husband’s stuff
As she gets rid of his clothes and starts redecorating the house a year after his death, the deceased man’s upset sibling feels she’s trying to ‘erase’ him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A collage of stamps and envelopes mailed from Chicago during the 1800s.
Chicago
Thousands of letters — some sent from Chicago nearly 2 centuries ago — up for auction
One piece of mail on the block features faded red fountain pen looping across an envelope mailed in 1833 from Chicago to Connecticut. Another is an envelope from the 1860s with the words “Death to Traitors” stamped in one corner — which showed support for the North during the Civil War.
By Stefano Esposito
 
SGW_Unit_17946RC_3000.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Shotgun Wedding’: No funnier than J. Lo’s other bridal movies, but much louder
Fights and explosions fail to perk up the rom-com veteran’s latest mediocre walk to the altar.
By Richard Roeper
 
Media literacy keyboard.
Other Views
Building public trust in media is essential to democracy
Media literacy involves learning how to identify credible news sources, spot red flags that often accompany misinformation, and other skills that help the public decipher the news.
By Alee Quick
 