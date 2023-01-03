Ice fishing as a sketchier act, ongoing lakefront perch and lake trout

Ice fishing becoming a sketchier act and the ongoing action for perch and lake trout on the Chicago lakefront/southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

So Jay Damm emailed on New Year’s Day and I’m like wondering, “Why? Did he find a special patch of winter mushrooms growing in some highly protected warm glen? Or what?”

Well, here is the explanation and why his photo tops this MFR:

Hi Dale, Happy New Year! You’ve been accustomed to receiving my mushroom reports over the years but I thought I’d start this year off with something different. They say that there’s gold to be found at the end of the rainbow, but in my case there was a double rainbow be found at the end of my gold. Just this morning I caught this nice Steelhead at Salt Creek, Indiana on a homemade gold-bladed spinner. Over 28 inches long with some major heft to him, quite a job hauling him back to the car. Regards, Jay Damm

Yes, there are other things than perch fishing on the lakefront or ice fishing.

I am fascinated by people who do homemade lures. And in case you are too, here is Damm’s below.

Jay Damm’s homemade spinner, which successfully worked in catching a steelhead. Provided

ICE FISHING

The updated ice-fishing regulations for public sites around Chicago are posted here. As might be expected, ice-fishing reports are different than they were last week. See the individual reports.

AUGER SHARPENING

For the 23rd year, Fran Connelly is sharpening of auger blades. Find “Ice Auger Sharpening” on Facebook or drop off blades at either Lee’s Bait & Tackle (Elk Grove Village or Carol Stream).

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Boaters, when they can get out, are doing better for perch than shore anglers around the South Side slips and the Calumet. But I think the weather favors shore anglers get back into perch big time.

As Scott Skafar relays in my column for Wednesday, some good jumbo being caught out of Portage, Indiana.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted:

Decent perch action in the slips and river last couple days ice is away and lots of groups fishing.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, if out by 10 a.m.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

PIER PASSES

The $10 pier passes, which allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors, may be bought at Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit-card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

AREA LAKES

For south suburban waters, ice fishing is over for now; sketchy ice fishing continues in spots north and west.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake, texted:

Had some customers on ponds, Crystal and Bangs Lake yesterday. 4-6 inches of ice.

He also has started his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, and texted this delightful video, the star so far:

A video like that just makes my day.

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported they had about a three or four day ice season with bluegill and crappie being caught. But it was short-lived in the western suburbs.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a largemouth bass caught while ice fishing local waters. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is the first recap of this weeks fishing for 2023. Area lakes- Ice conditions have been deteriorating over the last few days with these unseasonal y warm temps. A week ago we had 6 1/2 inches. As of Saturday it was down to 4 1/2 and going fast. Shorelines opened up today and areas with springs had thin ice or open water. Bass have been excellent during mid morning to mid afternoon hours. The bait of choice was the Clam Outdoors tikka mino jigging it in 9 feet of water along the drop off to deeper water. The artic warrior tip up paired with a Vector Hooks tornado treble were also taking good numbers. Bluegill and crappie have been good as well. The focus was on large weed flats in 4-5 feet of water. Drilling plenty of holes to stay mobile and not waiting for fish to come to you was key to good numbers. Catch a few and move to the next hole. The winning combo was an IJO Plastics spider monkey paired with a Wiggleyourworm_fishing custom jig. Let’s hope winter makes a return soon. We might be breaking out the long rods later this week. Here is the nature pic of the week [below]. Splashing in the New Year. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

First nature photo of 2023 of ducks on open water. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Closed. Scheduled to reopen March 1. I know some people have already started the countdown.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Proprietor Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said, “I strongly recommend people not go. We need to sit tight for a few days and wait for some colder weather.”

ICE-FISHING ACCESS: When ice allows, here are some options for ice-fishing access: Choppers Bar and Grill (Channel), $5, taken off bill if you patronize; Sandbar Bar & Grille (Marie), $10 or patronize; The Boatyard (Marie), $5, dropbox or online, call ahead for bait or snacks; Hermann’s Rest-A-While (Nielsen’s Channel), $5, food, drink; Lily Bug Acres (channel between Bluff and Spring), $5, bait shop, maybe a shuttle service later in the season; Musky Tales (Channel), $5 includes trailers, open 24 hours; Pelican Bay Marina (Marie), $5, dropbox, plowed and lighted lot; Oak Park Lounge (Pistakee Bay), $5 ($10 with trailer), park in top or middle lots.

COOLING LAKES

Heidecke, LaSalle and Braidwood are closed.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Bank fishing is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Boat fishing reopens Feb. 15.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are required, remember they expired on Dec. 31 and new ones are needed. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

SPRING LAKE: Site superintendent Thad Cook emailed:

Bank fishing and boat fishing at Spring Lake after 1:00 during the late Canada Goose season.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

FOX RIVER

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported some small walleye being caught below the dams as the river opened.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake, texted:

. . . Walleye guys breaking ice at Rt 176 launch [on Monday]. They said it would be a 2 hour job. They are trying to get to the McHenry Dam.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Courtney Dornfeld with a couple walleye, caught from Lake Puckaway during the holiday weekend. Provided by Mike Norris

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 1/2/2023 Mike Norris Big Green Lake – The mid-section of the lake remains wide open, but there is a good seven to eight inches of ice in Beyer’s Cove where anglers are catching eight-inch bluegills and ten-inch perch using jigs tipped with plastics, spikes, or waxworms. There is also six inches of ice along the west shore of Big Green and anglers are catching northern pike and a few walleyes there with shiners suspended beneath tip-ups. Little Green Lake - Northern pike are biting during the day while walleyes are good at night. Walleyes are running 16 to 20 inches and are being caught on tip-ups. Best bite is right before dark but wait a few hours into the night and they bite again. Bluegills and perch around the island during the day. Lake Puckaway – Ice anglers are fishing tip-ups baited with medium-sized shiners and are doing well catching northern pike. A good portion of the west end of the lake was choked with weeds last summer so anglers are setting their tip-ups further east along the south side of the lake near the Town of Marquette. Undersized northern pike are biting during the day but walleyes up to twenty-two inches are active from sunset into the early morning hours.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed. Scheduled to reopen April 1.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted:

Not many reports, some steelies and a few perch

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed. Scheduled to reopen March 15.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

Pat Hasburgh at D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop said ice is holding up after the rain, most of the spots that had good ice still do; they even have been running 4-wheelers on Kegonsa and Waubesa; as to fishing, all the shallow bays and shallow areas are producing panfish and walleye (especially walleye on Monona).

MAZONIA

Ice fish at your own risk. Would not do it now, as Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait & Tackle Shop in East Brooklyn said Tuesday morning, “They got on the ice for about three days and that was about it.”

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Samantha Gillich with a 27 1/2-inch walleye caught ice fishing in the Minocqua area in Wisconsin. Provided by Kurt’s Island Sportshop

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Nice Walleyes caught this week - Catch and Release

Those walleye might even be better than nice for some of us.

Nolan Nicholson with a 29-inch walleye, caught ice fishing in the Minocqua area of Wisconsin. Provided by Kurt’s Island Sportshop

His full report is below:

HAPPY NEW YEAR!! Following such windy & cold weather leading up through Christmas day, temps and winds mellowed out to provide anglers great opportunities to venture out on the ice. Ice conditions have improved to the point where on many lakes ATV and snowmobile travel is good. Caution is still advisable any place where snow drifts may have insulated the ice from building. Another area of caution has been reported on lakes with springs keeping holes open and shorelines where wind piled ice up. Northern Pike: Very Good – Lots of action and some very nice fish to 38 reported this past week as flags were flying for anglers using big shiners and suckers on tip-ups in 6-12’ weeds. The mild temps seem to have had more Pike patrolling the shallower beds this past week. Walleye: Good to Very Good – This very good was mostly due to size as reports and photos of Walleyes too big were coming in. Good reports of eaters in the 15-19 range on medium shiners and Walleye suckers along and in weeds as shallow as 6’ to as deep as 12’. The larger fish (slot fish +) have been coming from deeper water. Humps and points of 18-24’ sliding out to deeper basins. Larger suckers and shiners as well as #7 : #9 jigging raps, Hyper Rattles and the larger Tikka Minnows have been very effective! Top catch and release Walleyes reported this week were 27 and 29 inches. Crappie: Good-Very Good – Most anglers targeting Crappies found their fish in 8-12’ weeds slow dropping Lethal Cecils tipped with waxies or minnows on tip-downs. Other anglers branching out into deeper water finding Crappies in 22-30’ starting to school up. Glow tungsten spoons and jigs tipped with waxies, spikes or minnow heads best. These schools roam. The past weeks mild temps and lack of deep snow on the ice has allowed anglers to look for and follow these schools. Yellow Perch: Good to Very Good – As with the Crappie anglers, the ability to get out and cover some territory has helped find some nice Perch. Off-shore humps and the saddles between that have sand grass have held very nice Perch. These larger (11-13) fish have been aggressive when found. Jigging Ultra Light Rippin Raps, #2 Jigging Raps and Kenders 1 K-Rips have provoked hard hits from these Jumbos. Working mud flats with Pimples and Halis tipped with wigglers producing nice eaters of 8-10+ at depth of 14-20’. Bluegill: Good – Mid-mornings through mid-afternoons in weedy bays of 6-10’. Waxie or spike as well as plastics in purple, motor oil and red have been working. Some larger (9+) Gills coming from deeper water (18-26’) best early am. Largemouth Bass: Good – Best on tip-ups baited with medium shiners or jigging #5 Raps or Kastmaster spoons tipped with a minnow head. Nice reports of 14-19 Bass being caught. Forecast for the week shows some snow for Tuesday/Wednesday (Jan 3rd – 4th). Temps for the week look to top out about 30-32 degrees with colder nights firming up ice so a continued week of mild conditions looking ahead. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

TROUT: Wisconsin’s early inland streams catch and release season opens Saturday, Jan. 7.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Decent perch action in the slips and river last couple days ice is away and lots of groups fishing. Steelhead action going in all areas of nwi tributaries. Move around cover some ground. Jigs tipped with waxworms best Lakers, whitefish for boat fishermen going out of burns ditch and east Chicago. Jigging blade baits seems best. Slez’s Bait Shop is open 5 to 5 daily

SHABBONA LAKE

Site winter hours—through Jan. 31—are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boondocks is closed

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said the river is open and they are catching steelhead.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: