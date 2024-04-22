The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
Sometimes you have to swim to get a turkey

Matt Kopec made sure to collect his turkey, even swimming out to retrieve it.

By  Dale Bowman
   
totw04-24-24MattKopecRS.jpg

Mark Kopec made sure to get his turkey, including swimming out to retrieve it.

Provided by Ron Kopec

It’s good to be young and wild.

Take Matt Kopec.

“Water turkey,” his father Ron emailed. “When they flop in the water, swim.”

That’s what Matt did in Cache Creek in Johnson County, he swam out to retrieve his tom turkey with a 9.5-inch beard.

“Four jakes were trailing behind [the tom],” Ron emailed. “Regained its true beauty after it dried up.”

Plus, it just makes it a wilder story.

Ron added, “Shortly thereafter my opportunity came about. Great weekend spending time outside with my son.”

This story sums up what I love about the outdoors.

TOTW04-24-24RonKopec.jpg

Ron Kopec and his wild turkey after his son’s turkey.

Provided

TOTW, the celebration of hunting for wild turkeys around Illinois outdoors and their stories (the stories matter as this story truly shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside ), Instagram (@BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

