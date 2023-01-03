Judge overturns murder convictions of woman in case tied to former Chicago Det. Reynaldo Guevara

A judge has vacated the murder convictions of a woman whose case was tied to disgraced Chicago police Det. Reynaldo Guevara.

Judge Alfredo Maldonado overturned Madeline Mendoza’s murder convictions during a court hearing Tuesday, according to court records.

In 1993, Mendoza pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with a double slaying in Humboldt Park the previous year.

She was sentenced to 35 years but only served 17 before being released.

Mendoza’s attorney’s argued that Guevara and Ernest Halverson, another detective, fabricated Mendoza’s involvement in the case.

Mendoza is among dozens of people convicted of murders investigated by Guevara who have had their convictions thrown out because of allegations Guevara framed the defendants, often by threatening witnesses into making false statements identifying them.

Guevara, who retired in 2006, has refused to answer questions under oath about his investigations.

