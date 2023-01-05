The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
After two weeks with limited heat, some Logan Square tenants refuse to pay full rent

The tenants say it took two weeks for the problem to be solved.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Tenant Becca Smith, 26, was among those protesting outside her Logan Square apartment building Thursday. About two dozen renters say they’re withholding part of their rent for January to protest the lack of heat in their building for two weeks in December.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Some two dozen tenants who say they were left shivering inside their chilly Logan Square apartments for two weeks in December are withholding half a month’s rent in protest.

The renters say they shouldn’t have to pay rent for the two weeks their apartments weren’t “habitable.”

“It was so cold that we had to run to Target, buy heated blankets in the freezing weather outside, pump up our space heater, which of course is driving up our electricity bills ... ,” said Becca Smith, one of the tenants of the building in the 2300 block of North Spaulding.

About 30 people Thursday morning stood outside the building, holding aloft signs that read “No heat? No rent” and “Rent too high temps too low.”

About half of the renters in the building are withholding one-half of their rent for January, the group says. The three-story building has 45 units; monthly rents average about $1,400, the renters say.

“All we are to this property management company is a guaranteed check,” said Miles Bennett Hogerty, another tenant in the building. “The goal of this rent strike is to withhold our check ... to get our money back.”

The renters say the problem began Dec. 10, with tenants complaining to management that their radiators were either cold or not warm enough to heat their apartments.

“Our radiators were cold. Our apartments were freezing,” Smith said. Temperatures in some apartments dipped to 56 degrees, she said.

When tenants complained to the building manager and the management company, they were initially told no problem with the heat could be identified, Smith said.

“This is becoming more and more of an emergency as it gets colder and colder outside,” Smith said.

A notice from People’s Gas is posted on the door of 2338 N. Spaulding Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

A notice from People’s Gas is posted on the door of 2338 N. Spaulding Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood on Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Not until December 24, the renters say, did management acknowledge a problem with the heat, calling Peoples Gas to try to fix it. The heat came back on later that day, the renters say.

Under city ordinance, in buildings like one on Spaulding — shared heating but no central cooling — indoor temperatures must be no lower than 68 degrees from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and no lower than 66 degrees from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. during the “entire heating season.”

Building owners can be fined $1,000 to $2,000 for every day they violate that ordinance, said Mike Puccinelli, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Buildings.

M. Fishman & Co. is the property management company for the building on Spaulding. A woman inside the office at M. Fishman & Co. said she had no comment when approached by a Chicago Sun-Times reporter Thursday.

Tenants hold protest signs during a press conference organized by North Spaulding Renters Association outside their apartment building at 2336 N. Spaulding Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Tenants hold protest signs during a press conference organized by North Spaulding Renters Association outside their apartment building at 2336 N. Spaulding Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood on Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

