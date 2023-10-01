Person on motorized scooter struck, killed in Logan Square hit-and-run

A man is dead following a hit-and-run car crash in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

The man, 42, was on a motorized scooter and stopped at an intersection in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a silver Honda Civic failed to stop at a red light and struck him about 2:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver fled the scene of the crash and was last seen traveling eastbound on Fullerton at Pulaski Road, police said.

Police are looking for a 2004 Honda Civic with a missing front bumper cover.

Chicago police have released images of the vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal crash in the Logan Square neighborhood. Chicago police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage of the crash is asked to call the Major Accidents Unit at 312-745-4521.