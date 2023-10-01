Person on motorized scooter struck, killed in Logan Square hit-and-run
The man was stopped at a red light in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when he was hit by a car, police said.
A man is dead following a hit-and-run car crash in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood early Sunday, police said.
The man, 42, was on a motorized scooter and stopped at an intersection in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a silver Honda Civic failed to stop at a red light and struck him about 2:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver fled the scene of the crash and was last seen traveling eastbound on Fullerton at Pulaski Road, police said.
Police are looking for a 2004 Honda Civic with a missing front bumper cover.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage of the crash is asked to call the Major Accidents Unit at 312-745-4521.
