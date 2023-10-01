The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
News

Person on motorized scooter struck, killed in Logan Square hit-and-run

The man was stopped at a red light in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when he was hit by a car, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is dead following a hit-and-run car crash in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

The man, 42, was on a motorized scooter and stopped at an intersection in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a silver Honda Civic failed to stop at a red light and struck him about 2:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver fled the scene of the crash and was last seen traveling eastbound on Fullerton at Pulaski Road, police said.

Police are looking for a 2004 Honda Civic with a missing front bumper cover.

Chicago police have released images of the vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal crash in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage of the crash is asked to call the Major Accidents Unit at 312-745-4521.

The Latest
Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.
Olympic Sports
Simone Biles leads United State at world gymnastics championships
Biles, who is a five-time all-around world champion and seven-time Olympic medalist, registered the best scores on floor exercise, vault and balance beam.
By Associated Press
 
Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57.
MLB
Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57
The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Downer’s Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) throws a pass against Glenbard West.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 6 in high school football
Downers Grove North’s young quarterback, the South Side super bowls, the area’s hottest team and South Elgin’s streak end.
By Michael O’Brien
 
BEARS_100223_16.jpg
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields posts perfect passer rating in first half
Even if it was against a defense that makes everyone look good, Justin Fields was exceptional in the first half Sunday, posting the best 30-minute span of his passing career.
By Patrick Finley
 
No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points in this week’s AP Top 25.
College Sports
Georgia loses votes, but stays at No. 1 in Top 25
No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points but nearly was passed by No. 3 Texas, which received 10 first-place votes and 1,426 points. Both the Wolverines and Longhorns won big on Saturday.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 