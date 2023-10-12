Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Timing is everything, and today is an excellent time to wrap up business at work or with any task that has your attention. Not only will you see ways to improve your work, you can also see how to improve your health. Perhaps you’ll see how to improve your closest relationships, as well?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a strong day for creative, artistic people, as well as those involved in sports, the entertainment world, the hospitality industry and working with children. For starters, you will see ways to make improvements in these areas. Look for better ways of doing things. They exist!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Conversations with family members will be powerful. Because you’re keen to fix things at home, someone might help you or advise you about making improvements, especially to areas related to plumbing, bathrooms, recycling and garbage. Ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re very convincing and persuasive, which is good news for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching and acting. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Look for ways to improve your daily surroundings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind, you might see how to improve your financial scene. Perhaps a better-paying job or ways to make money on the side? You might also buy something that makes your life easier. If shopping, check the moon alert!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Many of you own, work in, or frequent health food stores because you are interested in wellness and staying healthy. Today these ideas will be on your mind, which is why you might think about how you can improve your body or your health.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Check the moon alert above because you will see when the moon enters your sign today. After that happens, your luck will improve slightly. Admittedly, you might also feel more emotional about issues, but things will tend to go your way. (Yay! We like.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For the first time in two years, fiery Mars is in your sign to stay for the next six weeks. This will really pump your energy! (Oh yeah, you’ll mean business.) Take note that physical exercise will be an excellent way for you to get rid of any pent-up steam building up within you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a social day for you. You’ll enjoy the company of others. However, don’t volunteer for anything during the moon alert or agree to anything important. Just coast and schmooze with others. Expect to hang out with younger people.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The sun will continue to be at the top of your sign for the next few weeks, which is excellent for you. This can happen only once a year and when it does it makes you look good to others, especially important people and authority figures. Enjoy meeting people who are “different” today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because you have a strong interest in financial matters, banking situations and anything to do with shared property or inheritances, do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert today. Don’t make important decisions during that window of time. Just get your facts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For most of this day, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others to make things easy for yourself. (It’s just what’s happening.) This simply means you have to be accommodating, polite, courteous and willing to listen.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Hugh Jackman (1968) shares your birthday. You have strong opinions and often are the centre of attention because you’re energetic and larger-than-life. You’re skilful at helping others. This is a slower paced year. It’s time to rejuvenate your energies and your outlook on life. Focus on business and personal relationships and concentrate on your personal needs.

