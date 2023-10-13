What do recent Illinois corruption trials have in common? State Rep. Bob Rita as a witness.

Illinoisans as of late have endured a series of public corruption trials. Each had its own defendant and circumstances. But three cases over the last six months shared a common element. State Rep. Bob Rita was called as a government witness.

Rita, D-Blue Island, hasn’t found out yet whether he’ll be asked to testify in a fourth trial — that of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, who Rita said in one of his court appearances ruled through “fear and intimidation.”

Unlike some witnesses in the trials, Rita has neither been charged with any crime nor compelled to testify under a grant of immunity from prosecution. He has been subpoenaed to testify at the request of federal prosecutors about the Illinois General Assembly’s inner workings and Madigan’s inner circle.

Rita was Madigan’s longtime legislative point person on gambling matters. Following his witness appearances at recent corruption trials, he says he plans to run for re-election in 2024, though the March 19 Democratic primary coincides closely with Madigan’s April trial date on racketeering and bribery charges.

“I plan on staying,” he said in a brief interview, “and running for reelection.”

In August, Rita took the stand at the perjury and obstruction of justice trial of longtime Madigan aide Tim Mapes, who was found guilty of lying to investigators looking into Madigan and the speaker’s confidant, Michael McClain.

Michael McClain, a longtime confidant to former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

In June, Rita testified at the trial of businessman James T. Weiss, who was convicted of bribing two former legislators while trying to get “sweepstakes” gambling machines legalized.

In March, Rita testified in the case against former ComEd officials who were convicted of conspiring to bribe Madigan over a number of years to sway him on legislation favorable to the electric utility.

Rita’s lawyer, Nancy DePodesta, says Rita “received a non-target letter from the U.S. attorney’s office in 2020” and “has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.”

“Unlike other witnesses who took the stand, he did not provide testimony as part of a cooperation agreement with the government and did not require immunity in order to testify,” she says. “He was asked to provide truthful information, and he did. When Rep. Rita was called upon to testify, the choice was clear: Do the right thing in the public’s interest.”

Rita’s political committee has spent more than $130,000 since 2020 on legal fees to DePodesta’s law firm, Saul Ewing LLP, to help the lawmaker with his role as a witness in recent cases and with other unrelated matters, according to records and interviews.

At the Mapes trial, Rita explained how Madigan tapped him in 2013 to be the House’s point person on gambling expansion. Rita said Madigan told him he had an unspecified conflict of interest on the issue.

Tim Mapes, former chief of staff for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Building after he was found guilty of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice. Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

McClain was convicted in the ComEd trial and also separately charged in Madigan’s pending racketeering case. Rita testified that McClain gave him “advice and guidance” for years behind the scenes at Madigan’s behest on legislation that eventually led to an explosion of legal gambling in Illinois.

Legislation from 2019 backed by Rita paved the way for an array of new casinos, including one in Chicago, and the legalization of sports betting.

“And what, if any, guidance did Speaker Madigan give you about what your interactions would be with Mr. McClain going forward?” a prosecutor asked Rita at Mapes’ trial.

“He indicated that Mike McClain would guide me and assist me with the legislation,” Rita said.

“Did you then understand that Mr. McClain’s guidance would be in line with the speaker’s expectations?” the prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” Rita said.

“After that conversation you had with Speaker Madigan, would you meet with Mr. McClain about the gaming legislation?” the prosecutor asked.

Rita said, “Yes.”

Rita told the Sun-Times he still doesn’t know what Madigan’s alleged conflict of interest was, and Madigan’s legal team won’t comment.

James T. Weiss walks out of the Dirksen Federal Building with his lawyers after being found guilty of bribery in June. Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

At the ComEd trial, Rita also testified that McClain, who had been a ComEd lobbyist, guided him on legislation benefitting the utility.

Rita said at that trial that Madigan ruled his chamber “through fear and intimidation.” Above all, Rita testified, Madigan valued “loyalty” from lawmakers.

Madigan was hit with racketeering and bribery charges last year “for allegedly using his official position to corruptly solicit and receive personal financial rewards for himself and his associates,” according to prosecutors.

Rita remains chairman of the House’s powerful Executive Committee, where many important issues land. He said he also remains the House’s point person on gambling matters.

Rita continues to accept campaign contributions from the gaming industry, including $2,500 last month from Gold Rush Amusements, run by video gaming magnate Rick Heidner, state campaign finance records show.

Rita, first elected in 2002, has accepted more than $100,000 in campaign donations since the beginning of 2022 from companies, executives, lobbyists and others associated with gaming, records show.

Such donations were asked about in the Weiss trial, which centered on Weiss’ efforts to get his unregulated gambling devices known as “sweepstakes machines” legalized.

A transcript showing state Rep. Bob Rita under questioning by an attorney for James T. Weiss in June. Provided

One of Weiss’ lawyers asked Rita why he had accepted campaign donations from Weiss’ sweepstakes firm, even though the Blue Island Democrat opposed legislation that would benefit Weiss. The lawyer also asked Rita about donations he has accepted from Heidner, who was opposed to the expansion of sweepstakes machines that would likely cut into his highly regulated and lucrative area of gaming.

Between 2017 and 2023, Gold Rush donated $26,000 to Rita’s campaign funds, records show.

Referring to the sweepstakes industry, Weiss’ lawyer asked Rita at the trial, “Is it ethical to take money from something that you believe is illegal?”

Rita replied, “All in the contents.”

“OK,” the lawyer responded. “Is it ethical to take money from both sides?”

“Yes,” Rita said.

“Right, and then support one side but not support the other?” the lawyer asked.

“By just taking money from one side, you’re predetermined what your outcome is,” Rita said.

“Oh, so you just take both moneys and play the game, right?” the lawyer asked.

“If people are willing to donate, yes,” Rita said.

A Gold Rush competitor, Accel Entertainment, donated $5,000 to Rita in December. One of Accel’s lobbying firms is run by Michael Kasper, an attorney who worked for years for Madigan in the House and the Illinois Democratic Party that Madigan also ran. Last month, Kasper’s firm donated $1,000 to Rita.

From 2004 to 2018, political groups run by Madigan donated more than $150,000 to Rita’s political funds, often by paying salaries for campaign workers. Madigan resigned from the House in 2021.

DePodesta says Rita “receives contributions from a wide range of interests on varying sides of an issue. He does not base his policymaking decisions on who does or does not contribute to his campaign fund.”

