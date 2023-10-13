The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Evanston mom and daughter are alive and held hostage by Hamas, family member says

Their family spoke with President Biden and state department officials on Friday morning. It is not clear whether the two are together.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Evanston mom and daughter are alive and held hostage by Hamas, family member says
Natalie, 17, and Judith, 59, Raanan have been missing since Saturday after a surprise deadly attack from Hamas near the border of Gaza.

Natalie, 17, and Judith, 59, Raanan have been missing since Saturday after a surprise deadly attack from Hamas near the border of Gaza.

Provided

The Evanston mother and teenage daughter who have been missing in Israel after the deadly Hamas attack are alive and among the hostages taken by the militant group, according to a family member.

The family of Natalie Raanan, 17, and her mother, Judith, 59, spoke on Friday morning with President Joe Biden and U.S. State Department officials who confirmed the news, said Avi Zamir, the husband of Natalie Raanan’s aunt.

Natalie and Judith Raanan have been missing since Saturday after a surprise deadly attack by Hamas near the border of Gaza. Zamir said he and his wife, Sigal Zamir, last spoke with Natalie after the bombs started falling.

“We don’t have any details as to their condition, but we know they are alive. We hope they are well and we hope they are together,” Zamir told the Sun-Times.

“We are just praying for their well-being and pray for them to have courage.”

The family met with the State Department and other relatives of American hostages on Friday. Biden also joined the Zoom call to speak with the families and hear each of their stories, Zamir said.

“It meant a lot to us for all the other families to come together today. We are now a group of brothers and sisters,” Zamir said. “President Biden really took the time to hear each and every family member, sharing his sincere attention with us. We could tell in his eyes and his face that he really took it to heart.”

Zamir said he and his wife were last in contact with Natalie early in the morning on Oct. 7. She had texted them about the attack and assured them she and her mom were safe, he said, though the room Judith was sleeping in had been bombed.

The two were in Israel to visit Judith’s mom and Natalie’s grandma to celebrate her 85th birthday and Simchat Torah, the Jewish holiday marking the conclusion of the annual cycle of Torah readings. They were staying in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz near the Gaza border.

Judith and Natalie were taken to a different house from Judith’s mom. That was the last time the Zamirs heard from Natalie. They later were in touch with Judith’s mom, who had been rescued by the Israeli military, Zamir said.

“She was saved by the military, so she assumed her daughter and her granddaughter were also safe. But that was not the case,” Zamir said.

Related

After the attack that killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, Israel formally declared war on Hamas, launching airstrikes into Gaza. About 1,800 Palestinians have been killed so far.

An estimated 150 people were taken hostage by Hamas on Saturday morning. About 17 Americans are currently unaccounted for and could be among the hostages, according to U.S. officials.

“I hope that active measures are taken to quickly release all of the hostages, not just the Americans. It is inhumane to keep them captive. They are just civilians,” Zamir said.

Zamir said he and his family are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from people across the Chicago area.

“We want to thank people from all over the Chicagoland,” Zamir said. “It’s amazing how people are supporting us, are taking it personally regardless of whether or not they know them.”

Contributing: AP

Related

Next Up In News
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, first lady report $2.2 million in taxable income
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
Migrants sleeping outside Chicago police stations brace for winter: ‘We aren’t prepared’
Goodbye DVDs. Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months
Chef, TV personality Michael Chiarello dies at 61
Judge ‘horribly disturbed’ by charges that man opened fire on migrants at police station, including woman holding her young son
The Latest
Maluma comienza su show agotado el jueves por la noche en el Allstate Arena en Rosemont.
La Voz Chicago
Maluma se pone sentimental durante sexy y electrizante espectáculo en Allstate Arena
Los fans gritaron la letra de los grandes éxitos de la superestrella colombiana durante la parada en Rosemont de su gira mundial.
By Ambar Colón
 
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders
Bears
Can Bears QB Justin Fields do it again? ‘It’s about consistency’
In the past two games against inferior defenses, Fields has stated his case to be the Bears’ quarterback of the future. Sunday, against another bad defense, he’ll try to keep building.
By Patrick Finley
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife M.K. Pritzker attend Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inaugural address during the city of Chicago’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena in May.
Politics
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, first lady report $2.2 million in taxable income
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s personal taxable income has dropped since he took office in 2019, largely because of yearly distributions of trusts benefitting him. Still, his net worth is ranked at $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
United Auto Workers Local 551 President Chris Pena, center in sunglasses, and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, right, greet striking Ford workers outside the Ford Sequencing Center on the South Side, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Business
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
UAW President Shawn Fain said the union is still bargaining hard with General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis, but he criticized Ford.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert runs off the field after warming up Thursday | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Bears put RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
Herbert hurt his ankle trying to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Fields.
By Patrick Finley
 