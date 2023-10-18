Jurors in corruption trial of Ed Burke will not hear any mention of Donald Trump when they listen to secret recordings

Jurors in the upcoming corruption trial of former Ald. Ed Burke may hear secret recordings of him apparently talking about his work for Donald Trump’s companies, but the former president’s name will be excised, a federal judge agreed Wednesday.

Burke touted his work for Trump’s companies by handing out copies of a 2016 Chicago Sun-Times story about Burke’s firm saving Trump and investors $11.7 million in property taxes.

Last month, his defense team asked that any mention of Burke’s work for Trump International Hotel & Tower be barred from trial, arguing that the former president was under criminal indictment and “despised by a significant percentage of the population.”

When the motion came up during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said it was her understanding that the prosecution was willing to “anonymize references to Trump.”

“How do you anonymize a reference to Trump?” the judge asked. “What are you going to say?”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker explained “there will be silence” during parts of recordings where Trump is mentioned.

Burke’s defense team said they had agreed to that arrangement.

Burke left office in May after a record 54 years in the Chicago City Council. He faces trial in less than six weeks, accused of using his position to steer business to his private property tax law firm through schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King and a Binny’s Beverage Depot.

He also is accused of threatening to block a fee increase at the Field Museum because museum officials didn’t respond when he recommended the daughter of his friend, former Ald. Terry Gabinski, as an intern.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Kendall also allowed a recorded phone call where Burke allegedly takes an interest in the job prospects of Gabinski’s son, who defense attorneys say was applying to be a police officer.

Defense attorney Chris Gair argued the phone call was “unnecessary” and “has a tinge of hinting that Mr. Burke is inserting himself in the police hiring process.”

But the judge sided with the feds, who argued the conversation “is relevant.”

“It is evidence of Burke’s intent and his motive to assist the Gabinski family members to obtain employment,” Streicker said. “This is not just help for a typical constituent.”

Also set to face trial with Burke are political aide Peter Andrews and developer Charles Cui.

