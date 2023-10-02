Menu planner: For an economical entree, make spicy brown rice taco bowls

Spicy brown rice taco bowls

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: fewer than 10 minutes plus brown rice

INGREDIENTS

1 cup uncooked brown rice (3 cups cooked)

1 pound lean ground beef

2 to 3 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup salsa

2 avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

4 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream

1 green onion, sliced on bias

Cook rice according to directions. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, cook beef, chili powder, cumin, salt and garlic powder on medium-high, 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink. Stir in salsa; cook 2 minutes or until heated through. To assemble: Divide ingredients evenly among four bowls, beginning with brown rice. On top of rice, compose beef mixture, avocado, tomatoes, cheese and red onion around the edge of bowls. Top with sour cream and sliced green onions for garnish. Serve with additional salsa if desired. (Adapted from Swirls of Flavor, www.SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Per serving: 619 calories, 39 grams protein, 30 grams fat (42% calories from fat), 9.5 grams saturated fat, 53 grams carbohydrate, 88 milligrams cholesterol, 664 milligrams sodium, 10 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Rice zucchini and corn casserole

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 pound grated zucchini

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 whole eggs

2 egg whites

3 cups cooked brown rice

1 cup no-salt-added canned corn

2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, drained

2 cups shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

4 ounces crumbled queso fresco or reduced-fat feta cheese

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add zucchini and onion; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes or until zucchini is softened. Remove from heat; set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs with a fork; stir in egg whites, cooked rice, corn, chiles, cheeses and zucchini mixture. Mix well. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Serve.

Per serving: 254 calories, 16 grams protein, 9 grams fat (31% calories from fat), 4.5 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 342 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Tomato-basil risotto

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth

1/2 cup dry white wine

3/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

2 cups arborio rice

3 medium tomatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat broth and wine over medium-high until bubbles form around edge of pan. Meanwhile, coarsely chop basil. In a large microwave-safe dish, combine 1/4 cup basil, oil and shallot. Microwave on high, uncovered, 1 minute or until shallot softens. Add rice and stir to coat. Cook on high 1 minute. Stir broth into rice. Cover and cook on medium (50% power) 15 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed, stirring once. Meanwhile, chop tomatoes. Stir tomatoes, salt and pepper into rice mixture. Cover and cook on high 3 to 4 minutes or until rice is tender but still firm; stir once. Stir in Parmesan and remaining basil. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 227 calories, 5 grams protein, 3 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 42 grams carbohydrate, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 239 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Beefy Korean sandwiches

For one sandwich: Spread 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish on both sides of a split 6-inch baguette. Layer with 3 ounces thinly sliced deli roast beef. Top one side with 2 tablespoons drained, chopped kimchi and 2 cups baby arugula; close sandwich. Serve with sweet potato chips.

Sloppy hot dogs

Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium. Cook 1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper for 2 minutes or until tender. Stir in 1/2 cup barbecue sauce, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 pound lowest-fat lowest-sodium hot dogs (cut into 1/4-inch pieces). Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon into 8 split whole-grain hot dog buns. Serve with carrot and celery sticks. Add a mixed berry smoothie: Combine 1 pint raspberry sorbet, 3/4 cup raspberries, 3/4 cup blackberries, 1/2 cup blueberries and 2 cups 1% milk in a blender. Puree until smooth; strain seeds and serve.

TIP: Use fresh or frozen berries (no need to thaw frozen ones).