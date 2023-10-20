Picture Chicago: 25 must-see photos from the week in news
Chicago communities mourn and rally after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Bears fans remember Dick Butkus and more in our best photos from the last week.
The Latest
The tentative agreement calls for doubling the annual pay raise that rank-and-file police officers were scheduled to receive in 2024 and 2025 — from 2.5% to 5%.
Then-Chicago Police Supt. David Brown filed administrative charges last October accusing the officers of making false statements in the shooting of William Hope Jr. and recommended they be fired.
Docenas de manifestantes rodearon a la funcionaria cerca de donde la Municipalidad ha propuesto instalar campamentos de invierno para los migrantes recién llegados.
La casa del lado suroeste, cerca de Midway, tiene escenas que simbolizan la vida en Estados Unidos y México, donde nació.
The second-year safety was pegged for a big leap in 2023, but hasn’t made the same impact as last year. “I’m a team player. But last year I was more involved in the calls.” Now he has another hurdle to clear — he’s questionable for Sunday’s game with a groin injury.