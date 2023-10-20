The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march toward the Israeli Consulate in the Loop after the overnight deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 25 must-see photos from the week in news

Chicago communities mourn and rally after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Bears fans remember Dick Butkus and more in our best photos from the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Oday Al-Fayoume (in black t-shirt) prays during the funeral for his 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, Monday, Oct. 16. Authorities said the boy was&nbsp;fatally stabbed because of his Muslim faith.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jewish and Palestinian community leaders attend a press conference at City Hall, where they called on the Chicago City Council to not pass a resolution proposed by Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) that condemns the attack by Hamas in Israel, Friday, Oct. 13. Critics say the resolution does not acknowledge the violence that both Israel and Hamas have caused.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police officers barricade the elevator banks from dozens of pro-Palestine protesters in the lobby of City Hall after being removed from a special Chicago City Council meeting for Ald. Debra Silverstein’s (50th) proposed resolution that condemns the attack by Hamas in Israel, Friday, Oct. 13.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) speaks during a special Chicago City Council meeting for her proposed resolution that condemns the attack by Hamas in Israel, Friday, Oct. 13. Critics say the resolution does not acknowledge the violence that both Israel and Hamas have caused.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Palestine supporters who reject Ald. Debra Silverstein’s (50th) resolution are escorted out of the City Council chambers by police for interrupting a special City Council meeting for Silverstein’s proposed resolution that condemns the attack by Hamas in Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Critics say the resolution does not acknowledge the violence that both Israel and Hamas have caused. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Two women wrapped in Israeli flags are among the attendees of a vigil in support of Israel at the Westin Chicago North Shore in Wheeling, Monday, Oct. 16.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, raises his fist in memory of his dad at a tailgate in honor of former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus at the Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier, Sunday, Oct. 15. Dick Butkus died Oct. 5 at the age of 80.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Phil Platakis has the number 51 — Dick Butkus’ number — painted on the back of his head at a Bears tailgate in honor of the legendary former linebacker at Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier, Sunday, Oct. 15. Family, friends and Bears fans celebrated the life of Butkus, who died Oct. 5 at the age of 80.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Forum, located at 318-324 E. 43rd St., is seen during Open House Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mourners cry during the funeral for 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, Monday, Oct. 16. Authorities said the boy was&nbsp;fatally stabbed because of his Muslim faith.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Flanked by family members and supporters, Oday Al-Fayoume (center, in gray) shovels dirt during the burial of his 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, at Parkholm Cemetery in La Grange Park, Monday, Oct. 16. Authorities said the boy was&nbsp;fatally stabbed because of his Muslim faith.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Flanked by family members and supporters, Oday Al-Fayoume (center, in gray) prays after the burial of his 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, at Parkholm Cemetery in La Grange Park, Monday, Oct. 16. Authorities said the boy was&nbsp;fatally stabbed because of his Muslim faith.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Stuffed toys, posters, balloons, and more sit at a memorial outside the Plainfield home where 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed and his mother critically injured after they were allegedly stabbed by their landlord, who targeted them because they were Muslim, Monday, Oct. 16.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Thousands of people call for the freedom of Palestine during a rally in the Loop, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Protesters criticized the U.S. government for providing military aid to Israel and claimed that Israel is committing genocide as the Israeli army attacks Gaza and kills civilians. The intensified attacks were triggered by the terrorist group Hamas’ attack on Israel last week, which killed over 1,000 people.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Lucia Morales smiles as Tom Wilder hugs their 19-year-old son, Rylan Wilder — who was shot in the left arm and abdomen in November 2019 by a Des Plaines police officer pursuing a bank robber — in the hallway at their attorney’s office in the Loop, Wednesday, Oct. 18. This week, Wilder and his family signed off on a $1.9 million settlement with the Des Plaines Police Department.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One City Jazz Band performs at The Forum, located at 318-324 E. 43rd St., during Open House Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds of community members attend a vigil for Wadea Al Fayoume at the gymnasium of Prairie Activity &amp; Recreation Center, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in Plainfield, Ill.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Assortment of appetizers and dishes that’ll be on offer at the new Rocky’s Bar at United Center, Monday, Oct., 16, 2023. This new bar will honor the late former Chairman of the Chicago Black Hawks, Rocky Wirtz.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People swag surf near the stage during Sista Strut, a walk for breast cancer awareness that was attended by survivors, those currently fighting the disease and their supporters, outside the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the South Side, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

About a dozen community members protest near a city owned lot at W. 38th St. and S. California Ave. in the Brighton Park neighborhood, over the cities plan to turn it into a migrant encampment, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Construction crews with the Chicago Department of Water Management work on a lot owned by the city at W. 38th St. and S. California Ave. that’ll be the future location of a winterized “base camp” for incoming Venezuelan asylum seekers, in the Brighton Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent #17 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 15.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore #2 sits on the bench after the Bears lost 13 - 19 to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 15.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell after the Bears lost 19-13 to the Vikings at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 15.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

