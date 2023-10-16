The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 16, 2023
New bar at the UC honoring Rocky Wirtz aims to ‘bring his spirit to life’

Rocky’s Bar, named for the late Blackhawks owner, will offer new food and drinks to fans at the United Center.

By  Isabel Funk
   
An assortment of cocktails that’ll be on offer at the new Rocky’s Bar at United Center on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. This new bar will honor the late former Chairman of the Chicago Black Hawks, Rocky Wirtz.

Fans will have variety of cocktails to choose from at the new Rocky’s Bar, which will open in December at the United Center.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Rocky’s Bar will debut at the United Center in December, one of a number of updates the venue announced for the 2023-24 NHL and NBA seasons.

The new bar is named in honor of late Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, who died in July. It is located just outside Section 119, Wirtz’s favorite place to watch the game.

“We’ve been thinking about ways to honor his legacy, bring his spirit to life, and you know, no better way than to build out a space that brings people together, that allows for good times, good cheer and very much carries on in the spirit and legacy of my dad,” Blackhawks Chairman Danny Wirtz said.

The menu will feature cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans and Moscow Mules, as well as a selection of bar snacks, including United Center executive chef Scott Perez’s recommendation — the house potato chips with crispy prosciutto.

Other restaurants at the United Center also will see updated menus this season. Around the arena, a new beer developed in collaboration between Goose Island Beer Co. and the Chicago Bulls will be available. The Bull & Goose, a light ale, also will be sold at retailers around the Chicago area.

Local artist Fedz designed the can art, which uses the colors of the Chicago flag and images of the namesake animals.

Goose Island’s Blackhawks Pale Ale will return for a second season.

Ramiro Sandoval pours a can of Bull &amp; Goose beer into a sampling cup for reporters to try out at United Center, Monday, Oct., 16, 2023. This new beer in collaboration with Goose Island Beer Co. will be available this coming season at United Center. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ramiro Sandoval pours a can of Bull & Goose beer into a sampling cup for tasting Monday at the United Center. This new beer, a collaboration between the Bulls and Goose Island Beer Co., will be available this season.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Perez said the United Center menu addition that most excites him is a house roasted prime rib sandwich, available at Mad West in the east atrium, that’s sliced to order. 

Local restaurants also will return to the UC this year.

“We have some great partners in the community, local restaurants that continue to bring local food into the United Center — Lillie’s Q, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, This Little Goat, just to name a few,” Perez said.

On the 300-level concourse, the United Center has added four new locations with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. The 4-Star Markets allow fans to shop for hot and cold items with a check-out free experience. After providing a form of payment, shoppers can enter the markets, grab their items and leave, while the technology detects the items chosen and charges for them. 

The four new markets bring the United Center to a total of seven checkout-free retail locations accessible on all levels of the arena.

New self-service food and beverage markets powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will be found all over united center United Center. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Four self-service food and beverage markets powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology have been added at the United Center.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

An assortment bar snacks will be on offer at the new Rocky’s Bar at United Center, named after Rocky Wirtz, the late owner of the Blackhawks.

An assortment bar snacks will be on offer at the new Rocky’s Bar at United Center, named after Rocky Wirtz, the late owner of the Blackhawks.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

