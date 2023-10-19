Protesters attack Ald. Julia Ramirez and an aide over tents for asylum-seekers

Protesters opposing tents for migrants in Brighton Park attacked Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) and an aide Thursday morning, prompting police to shuttle the pair off in a squad car.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the “physical attack” is being investigated by police.

Ramirez declined medical attention, but the 21-year-old aide was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No arrests were reported.

Dozens of protesters surrounded the alderperson shortly after 10 a.m. near 38th Street and California Avenue, where the city has proposed to build winter tents for migrants. Video from WGN-TV showed protesters following Ramirez and yelling at her. Police officers escorted her into a squad car and pushed back protesters, the video shows.

The alderperson plans to hold a community meeting about the planned tents Tuesday at Kelly High School.

Ramirez couldn’t be reached for comment.

Johnson condemned the violence in a statement.

“My administration supports the right to peaceful protest and free speech, but this type of action against a public servant is unconscionable,” Johnson said. “Any violent act against an elected official in our city is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Residents across Chicago have resisted plans to move migrants into tents and other shelters, often during tense community meetings. Earlier this month, the city paused a plan to use Amundsen Park on the West Side to house migrants after intense pushback from residents.

Johnson has planned to open giant tent cities he calls “winterized base camps” to get more than 3,000 migrants off police station and airport floors before temperatures plummet. One of the proposed locations is at an abandoned industrial site in Brighton Park at 38th and California. The city has refused to identify other potential sites, for fear of stirring up opposition.